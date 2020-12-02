Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market to Reach USD 18.28 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market is forecast to be worth USD 18.28 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Higher importance on modernizing the existing signal systems and growing emphasis on the space-based command and control infrastructure for the military & commercial operations are some of the factors that are increasingly helping in the market growth.Additionally, higher emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the defense operations and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) are some of the prominent reasons behind the enormous growth of this market. Moreover, higher usage of the smart city command center applications is expected to fuel market growth.Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/338 The global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) market is expected to remain a highly competitive and fragmented landscape, consisting of a number of both small start-ups & medium enterprises and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in product offerings ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players. Further key findings from the report suggest In April 2019, the Defense, Space & Security segment of The Boeing Company in El Segundo, California, announced the building of the eleventh U.S. Air Force Wideband Global communication satellite (SATCOM) named WGS-11. This SATCOM created a significant breakthrough in the defense sector for the country.The Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) has massive usage in managing operations in disrupted and remote areas by keeping the ground forces, aviators, and sailors in the loop with the control center and gathering important data about the electronic defense network of opponents. The Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) sub-segment in the Component segment held a 61.3% market share in the year 2019.North America, owing to its leading investment in the defense bodies & commercial projects, especially in the United States, and higher development in information technology, is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.Key players in the market are The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/338 For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market on the basis of application, platform, component, end-user, and region:Application Outlook $1Military CommandsHomeland Security & Cyber ProtectionMilitary Critical InfrastructureRoutine OperationsEmergency ServicesTransportation SystemOthersPlatform Outlook $1$1LandAirborneNavalJointSpaceComponent Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)Communications Intelligence (COMINT)End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)ArmyAir forceNavyDefense IntelligenceCommercial ServicesTo identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/signal-intelligence-market Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)North AmericaU.S.CanadaEuropeRussiaU.K.GermanyFranceBENELUXAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaNorth KoreaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMiddle East & AfricaSaudi ArabiaUAEIsraelRest of MEATake a Look at our Related Reports: AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027 Smart Factory Market By Component (Industrial Robotics, Sensors, Control Devices, Industrial Network, Machine Vision), By Solution (PLC, PLM, MES, ERP, SCADA), By Industries (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), Forecasts to 2027 Smart Manufacturing Market By Information Technology (Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Communication), By Enabling Technology (Industrial Robotics, IIoT), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027About Emergen ResearchEmergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.Contact Us:Eric LeeHead of Business DevelopmentEmergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-signal-intelligence-market



CBJ Newsmakers