Signs Point to Trump Acquittal

CBJ — The Senate Democrats were dealt a serious blow on Thursday night when retiring Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee officially stated he will not seek witnesses in the Donald Trump Impeachment Trial in the U.S. Senate.

Republicans control 53 seats in the Senate. The Democrats have 47, meaning they need four GOP Senators to side with them. Alexander was one of four Republicans who had yet to make a decision — until Thursday night. As of now it appears only Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine would vote with the Democrats to have witnesses — and specifically John Bolton, a former Trump aide. Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski remains on the fence, but insiders say she is leaning towards sticking with her Republican counterparts. Even with Murkowski voting yes, it would result in a 50-50 tie. It’s highly unlikely Chief Justice John Roberts would want to break the tie, preferring to remain neutral. A tie would be enough to acquit President Trump.

Without further witnesses it seems likely a vote to impeach would be held at about 5pm EST on Friday, at which point the Republicans hold the winning majority, and Trump would be acquitted. Even if witnesses were to be allowed, at least 20 of the 53 Republicans would have to vote to remove Trump from office, (67 votes are needed as part of what is called a “super majority – or two-thirds) which seemed a near impossibility based on the partisan politics shown by both sides throughout this entire ordeal.

The United States has perhaps never been so divided in its entire history, with partisan politics playing heavy in both the House in favour of the Democrats and now the Senate with the Republicans.

Trump is scheduled to make a State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Below is the official statement released by Lamar Alexander, explaining his decision:

“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.

“There is no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter; he said this on television on October 3, 2019, and during his July 25, 2019, telephone call with the president of Ukraine. There is no need for more evidence to conclude that the president withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens; the House managers have proved this with what they call a ‘mountain of overwhelming evidence.’ There is no need to consider further the frivolous second article of impeachment that would remove the president for asserting his constitutional prerogative to protect confidential conversations with his close advisers.

“It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation. When elected officials inappropriately interfere with such investigations, it undermines the principle of equal justice under the law. But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.