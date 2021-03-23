Silicon Wafer Market Size to Reach USD 16.01 Billion in 2028 | Significant Rise in Demand for More Advanced and Miniaturized Connected Devices are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global silicon wafer market size is expected to reach USD 16.01 Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand for more compact and lightweight connected devices and gadgets is also contributing significantly to growth of the market. Major players in the market are entering into partnerships with the objective to expand market footprint. Governments in countries across the globe are focusing on implementing policies and favorable regulations to encourage adoption of electric vehicles. Various companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to develop and introduce more advanced components and devices in the market. Increasing demand for more data storage capacity and memory space in mobile devices and servers is expected to support revenue growth of the global silicon wafers market going ahead.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/576

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In March 2020, ON Semiconductors entered into an agreement with GT Advanced Technologies. The purpose of this agreement is to acquire CrystX silicon carbide (SiC) material.

In August 2019, ON Semiconductors and Cree Inc. signed an agreement where ON Semiconductors will acquire silicon carbide wafers from Cree.

In September 2019, MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, SMART, successfully developed a cost-effective technique to manufacture integrated Silicon III-V chips. These chips offer powerful performance and will be primarily used for computing and communication, imparting higher efficiency and reduced heat generation.

Consumer electronics segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. Significant rise in demand of consumer electronics and connected devices globally is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

Major companies operating in the global silicon wafer market are EpiWorks Inc., Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Siltronic AG, Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd., Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc., IQE plc., and ON Semiconductor.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/576

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global silicon wafer market based on diameter, type, application, and region.

Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) 100mm to 150mm 200mm 300mm 450mm and above

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Epitaxial Wafers Polished wafers SOI wafers Diffused wafers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Consumer Electronics MEMS RF Electronics Automotive Photonics



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-wafer-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production.

Sodium dichromate market size was valued at USD 759.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in pigment, metal finishing, chromium compounds preparation, leather tanning, and wood preservative.

Acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The acoustic insulation market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-silicon-wafer-market

CBJ Newsmakers