SilverChef Launches Awards Program to Recognize Hospitality Entrepreneurs Across Canada

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, SilverChef, Canada’s leading hospitality financier, launched its new national awards program, The SilverChef Hospitality Awards, to recognize entrepreneurs across Canada who are advancing the hospitality sector. This program will acknowledge the hard work of hospitality entrepreneurs who are setting new standards in the areas of innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility and impact. SilverChef will award each winner $5,000 of commercial equipment to help grow their business.

Robert Phelps, President of SilverChef, said: “The Canadian food and hospitality experience is often celebrated, but over the last 33 years we’ve seen the unique challenges faced by hard-working hospitality entrepreneurs. That’s why we created these awards – to acknowledge and reward those who are advancing Canada’s hospitality sector and shaping the future of the industry.”“SilverChef has supported over 30,000 hospitality owners globally and I am looking forward to seeing the award entries that will highlight the fantastic success from some of Canada’s most innovative and brightest entrepreneurs,” Phelps continued.There are four awards available under the following categories:Communitarian Award: Hospitality operators who give back either through charitable giving or hiring practices that impact their local communities.Entrepreneur of the Year: New businesses that have introduced something exciting, either with technology or service offering. This award recognizes the obstacles faced by hospitality entrepreneurs, and highlights the winner’s achievements in their first year of business.Momentum Award: Establishments that have made the largest leap forward in terms of sustainability or environmental conservation (e.g. food waste management).Hospitality Business of the Year: The establishment with the highest score overall.Entry to the awards is open to all hospitality operators across Canada, free of charge. To enter or nominate someone for an award, please visit: The SilverChef Hospitality Awards . The closing date for entries into the awards is January 15th, 2020, and finalists will be announced on February 5th, one month prior to the RC Show 2020, the nation’s largest hospitality tradeshow.The awards judging committee is comprised of industry peers, veterans, and mentors. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the RC Show 2020 on March 3rd, 2020, in Toronto. All finalists will receive complimentary admission to RC Show 2020, but will not need to be present or exhibiting at the show to qualify or win.Learn more about our judges and the awards, by following along on Instagram @silverchefca , Facebook @SilverchefCanada Hashtag #ImpactfulHospitality.- ENDS -About SilverChefAt SilverChef our job is to provide flexible equipment finance to help hospitality entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Our dream, though, is to help you achieve yours. Founded in 1986, we’ve helped more than 50,000 hospitality businesses around the world to bring their business dreams to life.A proud Certified B Corp, SilverChef is part of a movement that is using business and profit as a force for good. B Corp businesses balance profit and purpose through verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and accountability. Through our partnership with Opportunity International, and with the support of our people, customers and partners, we’ve helped to lift 1.5 million people out of poverty – and counting.For more information, visit ​ www.silverchef.ca Yulu Public Relations

