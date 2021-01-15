Silvercorp Reports Operational Results and the Financial Results Release Date for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020 (“Q3 Fiscal 2021”). The Company produced approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 900 ounces of gold, 17.1 million pounds of lead, and 8.7 million pounds of zinc, and sold approximately 1.6 million ounces of silver, 800 ounces of gold, 16.8 million pounds of lead, and 9.0 million pounds of zinc in Q3 Fiscal 2021. For the first nine months of Fiscal 2021, the Company produced approximately 5.1 million ounces of silver, 3,200 ounces of gold, 56.3 million pounds of lead, and 23.3 million pounds of zinc.

The Company is on track to produce between 6.2 – 6.5 million ounces of silver, 66.1 – 68.5 million pounds of lead, and 24.5 – 26.7 million pounds of zinc in Fiscal 2021, in line with the annual production guidance previously reported in the Company’s news release dated February 6, 2020. The Company will report its unaudited financial and operating results for Q3 Fiscal 2021, expected to be released on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after market close. Q3 FISCAL 2021 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

