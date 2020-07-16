Silvercorp Reports Production Results and the Financial Results Release Date for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) reports production results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2020 (“Q1 Fiscal 2021”). The Company produced approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver, 20.1 million pounds of lead, and 7.5 million pounds of zinc. The Company is on track to produce between 6.2 – 6.5 million ounces of silver, 66.1 – 68.5 million pounds of lead, and 24.5 – 26.7 million pounds of zinc in Fiscal 2021, in accordance with the annual production guidance previously reported in the Company’s news release dated February 6, 2020. The Company will report its sales volumes along with its unaudited financial and operating results for Q1 Fiscal 2021, expected to be released on Thursday, August 6, 2020 after market close.

Q1 FISCAL 2021 CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS

