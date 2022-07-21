Simply Better Brands Corp. PureKana Brand Performance Recognized for Outpacing the CBD Category

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simply Better Brands Corp. (“SBBC” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce its PureKana Brand was recognized by Brightfield Group as one of the fastest growing brands in the category in their 2022 Mid-year US CBD Report. Brightfield Group is one of the leading research firms for emerging categories including CBD, cannabis, and wellness.

“In the roughly $5B CBD category of over 3,000 brands, our Q1 2022 performance places us with the Top 10 brand performers. Consumers are rewarding us for consumer-centric active ingredient wellness innovation in the need states of anxiety, pain, sleep, immunity, energy, and recreation. Our growth priority remains to relentlessly acquire customers by driving customer, category, channel and geographic expansion.”, says Simply Better Brands CEO, Kathy Casey.

Driving our first half performance, PureKana’s customer acquisition model added approximately 15,000 new customers per month driving year-to-date growth of 366% vs. year ago or $22.7 million vs. $4.8 million. As we look at the back half of 2022, we remain focused on customer acquisition, brick and mortar expansion, and our entry into the UK market.

“Simply Better Brands is positioned for positive adjusted EBITDA in 2022 driven by not only PureKana, but also our TRUBAR, and No B.S. Skincare brands as well. Our model to acquire and build emerging brands in the clean ingredient space is working. We now have all three of the core brands in growth mode of both distribution and channel.” says SBBC CEO, Kathy Casey.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

