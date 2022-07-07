Simply Better Brands Corp.’s No B.S. Skincare Brand Commences Its Partnership With UFC Champion Julianna Pena

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simply Better Brands Corp. (the “Company” or “Simply Better Brands”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce a yearlong partnership with reigning UFC Bantamweight champion Julianna Peña on their No B.S. Skincare brand. The collaboration commences with the launch of their “Breaking stereotypes and b.s.” campaign focused on featuring new voices and supporting the diverse and powerful people that represent the essence of the brand.

Watch the campaign video here.

Since its beginnings in 2018, No B.S. grew a cult following by calling out the b.s. on the beauty industry and is now doing the same with some of the daily stereotypes that impact people’s relationship with self-care, while supporting the athlete’s trailblazing career in the male-dominated UFC fighting industry.

Two seemingly opposed worlds – the beauty industry and mixed martial arts (MMA) – are coming together on this campaign, building on the belief that skincare is not a gender issue, but a human issue.

“Julianna represents what No B.S. Skincare is about. She is an amazing inspiration, breaking stereotypes from all angles. Being a strong MMA fighter should not be synonymous to “manly” and taking care of your looks does not have to be synonymous to “girly”. If you want your skin to look good, it must be healthy. This is why we developed a skincare line with no toxic ingredient or B.S., and why Julianna is the perfect partner to inspire people to break stereotypes and cut out all the unnecessary, toxic B.S. they don’t need, starting with their skin care,” says Diana Briceno, CEO and founder of No B.S. Life, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company.

As the current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and first woman to win The Ultimate Fighter, while taking care of herself and being a role model to her daughter, Julianna Peña’s unique life story and captivating personality stand against stereotypes around beauty, gender, strength, and athleticism.

“As a professional athlete and champion, the most important standard I set for myself is to be the best. I have no time for B.S. which is why I am so excited to be partnering with No B.S. Skincare and its products. I don’t skip steps in training, and I don’t skip steps in my skincare routine. I only use clean, effective products on my skin. And No B.S. Skincare provides exactly that—all while keeping it real. It’s an honor to be able to share my love for their products with the public so they too can benefit from these powerful formulas,” says Julianna Peña.

To demonstrate the difference that the right skin care can make on your skin, No B.S. and Julianna Peña are gifting her favorite product – the No B.S. Skincare BHA Purifying Toner with any purchase of $50 or more, using coupon code KOBS22 at livenobs.com through July 30th, 2022.

This toner packed with tea tree oil, witch hazel and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) is the perfect companion for athletes, fighters and people on the move to wipe away sebum, debris, and bacteria build up, keeping their skin smooth, clean and free of blemishes. The brand also ‘walks the walk’ by offering a no-questions-asked 30-day ‘Love it or Return it’ guarantee.

About No B.S. Skincare

The No B.S. brand is committed to ousting beauty industry B.S. with clean ingredients that work smarter to give us healthy, glowing skin. They don’t promise a miracle in a bottle: they promise clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. They proudly partner with organizations striving to affect real, positive change such as She Recovers, Feeding America, Project Glimmer, and Lotus House.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

