Simply Better Brands Corp.’s no B.S. Skincare Brand Expands Its National Reach and Brand Pressure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simply Better Brands Corp. (“SBBC” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to inform that, starting this week, their No B.S. Skincare (“No B.S.”) brand’s Award-Winning skincare line can be found in 3,200 CVS stores nationwide. Simultaneously, the brand will be featured as a prominent ambassador for Julianna Peña on her fight to defend her title. The event will take place this Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, which houses 21,000 people and will be broadcast on Pay-Per-View over a million PPV viewers expected.

Early CVS launch results show above category average sell-through rates for the No B.S. Skincare line. The revolutionary skincare company is thrilled to offer clean, vegan and gluten-free skincare products through “brick and mortar” CVS stores across the country in a beautiful display endcap located strategically at the front of the stores. The No B.S. skincare line is also already available for purchase online at CVS.com. “Launching in CVS is a significant milestone in our mission to strip away the B.S. in the beauty industry with safe and healthy skincare that actually delivers skin improvements. Our strategy to expand No B.S. omni-channel is driving our year to date revenue growth to over 48% vs. year ago.”, says No B.S. Skincare Founder and CEO, Diana Briceno.

The No B.S.’ women-led team is pleased to broaden its awareness, consumer base, and product availability by providing consumers with a skincare alternative that differentiates itself from traditional beauty brands by offering clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. Fans can visit @livenobs on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to learn more and share their skincare journey with the brand’s community.

No B.S. Skincare’s sponsorship of fight UFC277 is part of its successful partnership with UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and first woman to win the Ultimate Fighter, Julianna Peña. The campaign has been well received by the fighter’s and brand’s community of over 550K followers on Instagram (click here to watch it). The company’s logo will be prominently featured during her anticipated fight week with Amanda Nunes, which has a potential reach of 1.1 billion households in 163 countries worldwide based on the UFC’s global fan base statistics (Source: Fast Company). The fight carries special significance for the over 278 million UFC fans around the globe as it is viewed as a type of rematch for the December 11, 2021, fight between the two fighters where Julianna surprised everyone by snatching the title from Nunez, long-reigning Champion and considered the greatest female MMA fighter of all time (Source: Fast Company).

The No B.S. Skincare philosophy promotes a product line that contains absolutely no harmful or questionable ingredients like parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances, or phthalates. It includes the most effective ingredients found in nature, paired with science-made ingredients worth geeking out over. No B.S. Skincare products are responsibly made in America with no animal testing, ever.

“Simply Better Brands is positioned for over 300% growth versus year ago and positive adjusted EBITDA in 2022 driven by not only No B.S., but also our TRUBAR, and PureKana Wellness brands. Our model to acquire and build emerging brands in the clean ingredient space is working. We now have all three of the core brands in growth mode of both distribution and channel.” says SBBC CEO, Kathy Casey.

About No B.S. Skincare

No B.S. is on a mission to strip away the B.S. and change beauty for good with safe and healthy skincare that actually does what it says and says what it does. A line of vegan and gluten free products with no harmful petrochemicals, parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances, or phthalates – and no animal testing, ever.

The No B.S. brand is committed to ousting beauty industry B.S. with clean ingredients that work smarter to give us healthy, glowing skin. They do not promise a miracle in a bottle: they promise clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. They proudly partner with organizations striving to affect real, positive change such as She Recovers, Feeding America, Project Glimmer, and Lotus House.

For more information:

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Simply Better Brands Corp.

Brian Meadows

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (855) 553-7441

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” ‎and “forward looking ‎statements” as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities ‎laws. Forward-looking statements and ‎information are based on plans, expectations and ‎estimates of management at the date the information is provided ‎and are subject to certain ‎factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company’s financial ‎condition and ‎development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 ‎‎pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, the Company’s ability to ‎execute on its ‎business plans, distribution plans, reliance on a consistent supply chain, and ‎claims relating to the efficacy and results of the Company’s products. Specifically, this news ‎release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to, the statements with respect the potential viewership of the UFC277 fight week.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties ‎and other factors ‎that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from ‎those projected in such forward-‎looking statements and information. Factors that could cause ‎the forward-looking statements and information in ‎this news release to change or to be ‎inaccurate include, but are not limited to, changing consumer preferences, the ‎impacts of ‎COVID-19, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, ability to ‎obtain ‎necessary regulatory approvals and product viability and risk, as well as the other risks ‎and uncertainties ‎applicable to the Company and the industries in which it operates, and as set ‎forth in the Company’s filings available under the Company’s profile at ‎www.sedar.com. ‎

There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in ‎whole or in part as ‎those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does ‎not undertake any obligation to update ‎publicly or to revise any of the included forward-‎looking statements, whether as a result of new information, ‎future events or otherwise, except ‎as may be required by applicable securities law.‎

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81912017-d2a1-43d7-b0b9-b7f89c46e1e6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/358dc6e7-7713-4ee2-98ee-189567545b37



CBJ Newsmakers