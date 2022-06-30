Simply Better Brands Corporation Broadens Its Portfolio With Expanded Indulgent Nutrition Innovation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simply Better Brands Corp. (the “Company” or “Simply Better Brands”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce two new flavor profiles under its growing TRUBAR brand. The upcoming indulgent nutrition flavors are in response to accelerated demand by both consumers and retailers in the United States and Canadian markets. The innovation will be available in both brick and mortar distribution and online sales channels in the third quarter of 2022.

“As we follow the bar consumer, one key decision criteria, after taste, is variety. Heavy bar users eat bars daily and demand excitement in their brand of choice. With our bars now broadly omni-channel available in retailers like Costco, Walgreens, Amazon, Whole Foods, 7-Eleven and Loblaws, we want to ensure the consumer enjoys greater variety in both flavor and form. In addition to the expanded bar flavors, TRUBAR also is also planning to expand into the protein powder category later this year,” said CEO at Simply Better Brands, Kathy Casey.

TRUBAR, a plant-based protein bar, introduced a first-of-its-kind food category, where delicious, dessert-inspired flavor meets clean and simple ingredients. The new flavors are “Mint to be Chip”, a combination of fresh mint, chocolate and almond ice cream-like flavor transformed into a bar and “Get in my Belly, PB & Jelly”, a creamy peanut butter mixed with a delicate sweet strawberry jam to have everyone’s childhood favorite come to life.

Obsessed with blurring the lines between healthy and delicious, TRUBARs have tapped into an entirely new space, which they’re coining as Indulgent Nutrition™. “For so long consumers endured the reality that most snacks either taste good, yet use unrecognizable ingredients, or they use clean ingredients—and taste like cardboard,” said Co-Founder and CEO at TRU BRANDS Inc., Erica Groussman. “One of my critical goals when bringing TRUBARs into emerging markets is to simplify the consumer experience, making it easier for those who aim to eat better but aren’t willing to sacrifice taste in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and active lifestyle space.” TRUBAR adheres to the strict nutritional guardrails of dairy-free, soy-free, no sugar alcohol, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free expected by loyal consumers of the brand.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Simply Better Brands Corp.

Brian Meadows

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (855) 553-7441

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” ‎and “forward looking ‎statements” as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities ‎laws. Forward-looking statements and ‎information are based on plans, expectations and ‎estimates of management at the date the information is provided ‎and are subject to certain ‎factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company’s financial ‎condition and ‎development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 ‎‎pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, the Company’s ability to ‎execute on its ‎business plans, distribution plans, reliance on a consistent supply chain, and ‎claims relating to the efficacy and results of the Company’s products. Specifically, this news ‎release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to, timing and launch of new product offerings; consumer expectations and interest in the Company’s products; and future product expansion plans.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties ‎and other factors ‎that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from ‎those projected in such forward-‎looking statements and information. Factors that could cause ‎the forward-looking statements and information in ‎this news release to change or to be ‎inaccurate include, but are not limited to, changing consumer preferences, the ‎impacts of ‎COVID-19, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, ability to ‎obtain ‎necessary regulatory approvals and product viability and risk, as well as the other risks ‎and uncertainties ‎applicable to the Company and the industries in which it operates, and as set ‎forth in the Company’s annual ‎information form available under the Company’s profile at ‎www.sedar.com.

There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in ‎whole or in part as ‎those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does ‎not undertake any obligation to update ‎publicly or to revise any of the included forward-‎looking statements, whether as a result of new information, ‎future events or otherwise, except ‎as may be required by applicable securities law.‎

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5546a10a-6325-4da6-903e-fab4e0a04ab2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef6b3d75-fbfc-48ac-b32b-6f99ac662da9



CBJ Newsmakers