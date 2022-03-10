Simply Better Brands’ No B.S. Skincare Brand Announces Sponsorship of UFC Champion Julianna Peña

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simply Better Brands Corp. (the “Company” or Simply Better Brands”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce a sponsorship agreement and collaboration between Simply Better Brand’s subsidiary, No B.S. Life, LLC (“No B.S. Skincare” or “No B.S.”) and Julianna Peña, the mixed martial artist who won the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship this past December and was named MMA Junkie’s Female Fighter of the Year.

“Julianna represents what No B.S. Skincare is about, she is an amazing inspiration, breaking stereotypes from all angles. Being a woman does not mean we can’t be strong and win UFC championships and being a fighter does not mean we can’t take care of how our face looks. If you want your skin to look good, it must be healthy. This is why we developed a skincare line with no toxic ingredient or BS and this is why Julianna is the perfect partner to inspire people to break stereotypes and cut out all of the unnecessary, toxic BS they don’t need, starting with their skin care,” says Diana Briceno, CEO and founder of No B.S. Skincare.

The sponsorship encompasses curated and authentic content consistent with No B.S. brand’s authentic positioning ultimately, driving brand awareness via social media integration, public relation activation, and potential product innovation collaboration.

“As a professional athlete and champion, the most important standard I set for myself is to be the best. I have no tolerance for BS which is why I am so excited to be joining the No B.S. Skincare team. I don’t skip steps in training and I don’t skip steps in my skincare routine. I only put clean products on my skin. And No B.S. Skincare provides the one of the cleanest products on the market. It’s an honor to be able to share my love for No B.S. with the public and help them benefit from these amazing products,” says Julianna Peña.

Originally built as a direct-to-consumer brand, No B.S. will leverage Julianna to continue its omni-channel expansion in 2022. Now with a presence at Amazon and Target, the brand is gaining traction in the drug class of trade with a commitment to enter CVS this year. “The trusted and transparent brand of No B.S. resonates with today’s consumers as part of their wellness transformation. We consistently acquire loyal users lapsing from large mass brands with less clean formulas. Our focus is now on continued science-led innovation and ubiquitous distribution to meet increased demand,” said Kathy Casey, Simply Better Brands’ CEO.

No B.S. entered into a brand ambassador agreement (the “Agreement”) ‎with Julianna Peña dated March 1, 2022. Julianna Peña is arm’s-length ‎to No B.S. and the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, Julianna Peña has agreed to act as a brand ambassador for No B.S., providing certain online posts, endorsements and social media content. In consideration for the services provided under the Agreement, No B.S. has agreed to pay Julianna Peña an engagement fee of USD$100,000 (the “Engagement Fee”), a royalty fee equal to 10% of the gross revenues generated from sales achieved by No B.S. from certain sales, and a one-time bonus of USD$25,000 in the event the campaign generates a minimum of USD$500,000 in gross revenues. Each of these amounts payable is payable in common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) or cash, at the discretion of No B.S. and subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Engagement Fee is payable in four ‎equal installments, to be paid quarterly commencing on May 1, 2022. The other fees will be payable upon achievement of the associated sales targets. The number of ‎Common Shares shall be determined based on the 10-day volume weighted average price of ‎the Common Shares on the payment date, and shall not be lower than the Discounted Market ‎Price (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange). The term of the Agreement is one (1) ‎year.‎

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About No B.S. Skincare

The No B.S. brand is committed to ousting beauty industry B.S. with clean ingredients that work smarter to give us healthy, glowing skin. They don’t promise a miracle in a bottle: they promise clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. They proudly partner with organizations striving to affect real, positive change such as She Recovers, Feeding America, Project Glimmer, and Lotus House.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” ‎and “forward looking statements” as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities ‎laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and ‎estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain ‎factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company’s financial condition and ‎development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 ‎pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, and the Company’s ability ‎to execute on its business plans. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking ‎statements relating to, but not limited to: growth and expansion plans for No B.S. Skincare; impact of No B.S.’ partnership with Julianna Peña; future payments under the Agreement in cash or Common Shares and TSX Venture ‎Exchange approvals of such payments, as required. ‎

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties ‎and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from ‎those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause ‎the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be ‎inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to ‎prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized ‎and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company’s financial condition and ‎development plans change, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the CBD ‎or broader wellness industries and to the Company, and as set forth in the Company’s annual ‎information form available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.‎

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this ‎news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with ‎a more complete perspective on the Company’s current and future operations and such ‎information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by the ‎Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced ‎in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to ‎update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a ‎result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable ‎securities law. ‎

