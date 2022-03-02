Simply Better Brands’ PureKana Brand Announces Omnichannel Expansion and a Broader Innovation Footprint

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simply Better Brands Corp. (the “Company” or “Simply Better Brands” or “SBBC”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce growth plans for its PureKana wellness brand.

SBBC includes a portfolio of emerging brands focusing on health and wellness for Millennials and Generation Z in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company’s brands are distributed through both its e-commerce platforms as well as brick and mortar retail channels. SBBC’s key brands are PureKana (CBD & wellness), TRUBAR (plant-based nutrition) and No B.S. Skincare (clean ingredient skin care).

PureKana, one of the early entrants into the CBD wellness space, has historically sourced significant sales from its direct-to-consumer site (purekana.com). After proving the brand’s success with such retailers as Rite-Aid (Drug), CBD Emporium (Specialty) and United Pacific (convenience), PureKana has now invested in a national omnichannel sales organization with a consumer-centric portfolio by shopping trip mission.

In addition to the growth from distribution expansion, the PureKana Brand will now address a more diverse set of wellness areas. Currently, with offerings in the pain, calm, sleep and immunity verticals, the innovation footprint will now include offerings in recreation, weight management and focal acuity. For example, in March 2022, we will launch nationally a sugar-free PureKana Keto Gummy, with BHB salts as an active ingredient. “Although PureKana started as a CBD Brand, consumers see it has ability to stretch across multiple health and wellness categories as part of their routine. We are laser-focused on increasing brand availability and consumer application as source of growth,” says Kathy Casey, SBBC CEO.

Simply Better Brands 2022 Outlook

Preliminary unaudited net sales for 2021 are expected to be between USD$15.8 and USD$16.0 Million over net sales of USD$13.8 Million achieved in 2020. Preliminary fourth quarter net sales are expected to be between USD$6.6 and USD$6.8 Million.

The preliminary unaudited gross margin for the fourth quarter and the full year 2021 are expected to be consistent with the gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (59% of net sales). The Company’s audited financials for the period ended December 31, 2021 are scheduled to be filed on April 30, 2022.

For 2022, the Company’s expectation for consolidated net sales to be between USD$32 Million and USD$35 Million. At the low end of our expectation, USD$32 Million net sales represent a 200% increase over our preliminary unaudited net sales for 2021. The Company expects gross margin as a percentage of net sales to be between 58% and 60%. The Company expects to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2022.

Shares for Services

In addition, the Company announces it entered into an advisory agreement (the “Agreement”) with Opensky Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the “Advisor”) dated February 26,2022, an arm’s-length company controlled by Adrian Towning, pursuant to which payment for business development services and branding and business development analysis and data consulting services shall be made in cash or, at the option of SBBC and subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, in common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”). The Agreement contemplates payment to the Advisor of an aggregate amount of USD$600,000 payable in four equal installments, to be paid quarterly commencing on May 26, 2022. The number of Common Shares shall be determined based on the 15-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the payment date, and shall not be lower than the Discounted Market Price (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange). The term of the Agreement shall be one (1) year, following which, by mutual agreement, it may be renewed and/or extended for such period or periods and under such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed to by the Company and the Advisor.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. SBBC’s key brands are PureKana (CBD Wellness), TRUBAR (plant-based nutrition) and No B.S. Skincare (clean ingredient skin care). For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

