Sintana Energy Issues Update on the VMM-37 Block Comprehensive Research Pilot Project in Colombia

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) is pleased to comment on the ExxonMobil Exploration Colombia Limited (“ExxonMobil”) bid for a Comprehensive Research Pilot Project (“CEPI”) in the unconventional formations of Block VMM-37 (“Project Platero”) and its acceptance and award by Colombia’s National Hydrocarbons Agency (the “ANH”). Block VMM-37 is located in Colombia’s prolific Middle Magdalena Basin. Sintana, via wholly owned Patriot Energy Sucursal Colombia (“Patriot”), holds an undivided 30% non-operated participation interest in a Contract for Exploration and Production for Block VMM-37. ExxonMobil holds the remaining 70% participation interest in the Block VMM-37 Contract and is the designated Operator.

Sintana is encouraged by the ANH’s acceptance of ExxonMobil’s bid for Project Platero and its award of a CEPI contract. The Company’s support for Project Platero is made even though the Government’s process excluded an important segment of the petroleum industry by not allowing smaller companies, such as companies the size of Sintana, to participate in CEPI bids. This encouragement centers on the belief that the CEPI will provide an efficient procedure for the testing and production of source rock hydrocarbons.

In 2015, Sintana and ExxonMobil, with the approval of the ANH, drilled the A3 Manatí Blanco well into the source rock of Block VMM-37. The A3 Manatí Blanco well was never tested but instead suspended for a number of years while waiting for approval of an environmental permit. The CEPI process should now provide an effective path forward for the testing and production of source rock hydrocarbons in future operations.

In 2011, Sintana, via Patriot, entered into the Exploration and Production Contract for Block VMM-37 with the ANH. The Exploration and Production Contract for Block VMM-37 is in good standing. Since 2012, the Company has been in a commercial relationship with ExxonMobil to explore for, develop and produce the unconventional hydrocarbons of the VMM-37 Block. Sintana understands that the ExxonMobil Project Platero work program is consistent with both the commercial agreements the Company has with ExxonMobil and the work obligations of the Contract for Exploration and Production for Block VMM-37 with the ANH.

Regarding Project Platero, Sintana has been and continues to be in positive communications with both ExxonMobil and the ANH to ensure that the integrity of both the Company’s commercial arrangements with ExxonMobil and the Contract for VMM-37 with the ANH are honored.

