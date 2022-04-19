Sirios announces positive environmental studies for the Cheechoo gold project, Quebec

MONTREAL, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to announce that several components of the Environmental Baseline Studies (EBS) for the Cheechoo gold project have been completed, with the help of environmental consultant Groupe Hémisphères, now a part of Groupe GÉOS.

These studies include:

Wetlands identification and characterization (Fall 2019)

Avifauna characterization and inventory (June 2021)

Flora and terrestrial environment characterization and inventory (August 2021)

Aquatic components characterization and inventory (August and September 2021)

Sirios is pleased to report that the findings of these studies have not highlighted any environmental concerns that could affect the development of the Cheechoo project.

Dominique Doucet, President and CEO of Sirios, commented: “The positive completion of this set of environmental studies on our Cheechoo gold property is great news for the project, which can advance towards development while complying with the highest environmental standards.”

The purpose of the EBS is to analyze and quantify relevant environmental parameters for the area of the potential future mine as a record of environmental conditions before any major project activities takes place. This helps identify and mitigate potential environmental and social impacts associated with the development of the project. The EBS are used to develop an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which is an essential part of the approval and permitting process to develop a mine.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property, wholly-owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, less than 9 km from Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The latest resource estimate for the Cheechoo project (October 2020) estimated an inferred resource of 2.0 million ounces of gold contained in 93.0 million tonnes of rock at an average grade of 0.65 g/t Au, with significant potential to increase this resource (BBA, P-L. Richard, P. Geo.; J. Torrealba, P. Eng.; D. Evangelista, P. Eng., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for The Cheechoo Project, 31/10/2020)

About Sirios

A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada, Sirios Resources Inc. is focusing primarily on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the gold potential of its other properties.

About Groupe Hémisphères

Founded in 2004 by seasoned professionals in the field of the environment, Groupe Hémisphères, now a part of Groupe GÉOS, is a key player in environmental and sustainable planning in Quebec.

