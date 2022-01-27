Sirios Closes Strategic Deal and Appoints Francois Auclair as a Director

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) has closed the previously-announced $1.5 million strategic agreement into the Company through the issue of 21.5 million Sirios common shares (please see our 17/01/2022 press release). Concurrent with the closing of the financing, François Auclair P.Geo, M.Sc. has joined the Sirios board of directors.

Dominique Doucet, CEO of Sirios said: “We are pleased to welcome a new major shareholder in our company. This agreement is only the beginning of our collaboration with this strategic investor. We are also very pleased to welcome Mr. Auclair in Sirios’ Board of Directors. Sirios will benefit from his vast expertise as an exploration and development geologist as well as his experience as a mining industry executive. His skills and advice will be particularly helpful during the upcoming busy stages of development of the Cheechoo project.”

About François Auclair, P.Geo.

Mr. Auclair is a consulting geologist with over 30 years of experience, gained in North and South America, Africa and Europe, working both in exploration and development of gold and base metals deposits. Mr. Auclair has worked for major mining companies such as the Noranda group and Ashanti GoldFields, as well as medium-sized producers, such as Rio Narcea Gold. Mr. Auclair was a member of Aur Resources’ Louvicourt VMS deposit discovery team. Presently, Mr Auclair is Vice President Exploration of Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

Following his appointment, the Board of Directors of Sirios approved on January 25 the granting of 250,000 stock options with an exercise price of $ 0.08 per share to Mr. Auclair. This granting is according to Sirios’ Stock Option Incentive Plan. These options expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

About the financing

Sirios plans to use most of the proceeds further defining and analysing its Cheechoo gold property, including advancing both a 1 kg re-assaying program and a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of its flagship Cheechoo gold project. The remainder of the funds will be used for working capital and corporate initiatives.

The financing remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder’s fees were paid for the placement. There will be a hold period of four months and one day on the common shares issued under this financing.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property, wholly-owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, less than 9 km from Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The latest resource estimate for the Cheechoo project (October 2020) estimated an inferred resource of 2.0 million ounces of gold contained in 93.0 million tonnes of rock at an average grade of 0.65 g/t Au, with significant potential to increase this resource (BBA, P-L. Richard, P. Geo.; J. Torrealba, P. Eng.; D. Evangelista, P. Eng., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for The Cheechoo Project, 31/10/2020).

About Sirios

A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada, Sirios Resources Inc. is focusing primarily on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the gold potential of its other properties.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

