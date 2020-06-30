Sirios completes capital raise of $960,000

MONTREAL, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Management of SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX VENTURE: SOI) is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement for a total amount of $960,000. This amount was raised by issuing 6,400,000 flow-through shares at $0.15 per share. Sirios will use the proceeds of the private placement for exploration fieldwork that qualifies as Canadian exploration expenditures.

Finder’s fees of $42,000 were paid. There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under this financing. Two directors of Sirios participated in the financing for a total amount of $30,000. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the private placement. About Sirios Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Sirios focuses its work mainly on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the high auriferous potential of its other properties.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Contact:

Dominique Doucet, President

ddoucet@sirios.com

Tel.: (514) 510-7961 Website: www.sirios.com



CBJ Newsmakers