Sirios congratulates Brunswick for their lithium discovery on which Sirios holds a royalty on 8 claims

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The directors of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) congratulate Brunswick Exploration Inc. for their recent discovery of lithium on their Mirage property located in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James. Several spodumene bearing (lithium source mineral) outcrops have been located by Brunswick, among others, on three claims that are part of the eight claims on which Sirios holds a 0.5% Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) redeemable royalty for the sum of $500,000.

This royalty stems from the sale made by Sirios in 2010 of the Escale property to Virginia Mines Inc. (ref.: https://sirios.com/en/sirios/escale-property-sold-to-virginia-mines-inc/ ). Only eight claims currently in good standing are related to this transaction, as illustrated in the figure below.

Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. qualified person under NI 43-101 prepared and verified the technical information in this press release and reviewed the final version of the text.

Sirios Resources is a Canadian-based mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold and lithium properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

