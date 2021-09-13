Sirios Identifies Two Gold-In Soil Anomalies, each approximately 800 meters in length, on its Aquilon property

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to announce that two clusters of anomalous gold-in-soil samples defining two distinct trends, each approximately 800 meters in length, have been located on the Aquilon gold property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. These gold-in-soil anomalies are not associated with the known high-grade gold showings located 400m to the south, and therefore constitute priority exploration targets requiring follow-up prospecting and trenching. The recently received report highlights these anomalies resulting from the 2020 survey which included 643 humus samples.

A high-resolution helicopter-borne aeromagnetic survey was also completed last week by Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. on the Aquilon property. The survey, covering the entire property, totals approximately 1,027-line kilometers with flight lines spaced at 75 metre intervals. This survey will help identify geophysical features and targets associated with the recently identified soil anomalies and will provide Sirios’ exploration team with important geophysical data to better define the geology and detailed structural patterns of the property.

About the Aquilon Property

This property includes more than thirty surface gold showings, including several very high-grade showings with 560 g/t Au over 0.49 m, 834 g/t Au over 1.71 m and 3,230.89 g/t Au over 0.8 m (ref.: press releases 02/12/2014; 01/01/2011; 26/06/2008). Under the previous operator the showings had been extensively drilled over the years, however the vast majority of these holes averaged less than 60 meters in length and were concentrated on four of the showings. Sirios regained 100% ownership of this property in 2016 and has recently completed a compilation of all available data. The conclusion of this work is that the property is considered to have excellent gold potential and a new exploration program is warranted.

The Aquilon property, which is wholly owned by Sirios, is comprised of 140 claims covering nearly 70 km2. It is located approximately 490 km east of Radisson and is easily accessible by the Trans-Taiga highway, an all-season road crossing the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.

More information on the property is available in the new Sirios Corporative Presentation, which is available at the following link: Sirios Corporative Presentation – September 2021.

About Sirios

A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada, Sirios Resources Inc. is focusing primarily on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the gold potential of its other properties.

Roger Moar, P.Geo. and Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. qualified persons under NI 43-101 prepared and verified the technical information in this press release and reviewed the final version of the text.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the tentative nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties related to the availability and cost of necessary financing in the future changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks relating to the mineral exploration and development industry; and risks disclosed in public filings of the Company on SEDAR at www. sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the time periods presented. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Rules of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

