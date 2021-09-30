Sirios to conduct a Structural Geology Study on its Aquilon Gold Project, Quebec

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to announce that InnovExplo Inc. of Val-d’Or has been awarded the mandate to conduct a structural geology study of the Aquilon gold property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The study will be initiated in the coming days by an InnovExplo structural specialist accompanied by Sirios’ geologists. The field work on the property will also allow Sirios’ geologists to examine the logistics required to carry out an overburden stripping program on the sectors where the gold in soil anomalies, as recently announced (press release 13/09/2021), have been identified.

Corrections to press releases dated September 1 and September 17, 2021

In Sirios’ press release dated September 1, 2021 regarding the closing of the first tranche of a flow-through private placement, the amount of finder’s fees paid to intermediaries for the first tranche should have read $30,000 instead of $14,000. In addition, in the press release dated September 17, 2021 regarding the closing of the second and final tranche, the total amount of finder’s fees paid to intermediaries for the first and second tranches should have read $30,280 instead of $16,280.

About the Aquilon Property

The property includes more than thirty gold showings on surface, including some with very high grades, most notably 560 g/t Au over 0.49m, 834 g/t Au over 1.71m and 3,230.89 g/t Au over 0.8m (ref.: press releases 02/12/2014; 01/01/2011; 26/06/2008). The property has been drilled extensively over the years, however the vast majority of these holes averaged less than 60 metres and were focused directly on four main showings when the project was managed by its partner at the time. Sirios has completed a recompilation of all available data and is proposing a new exploration program for the property which is considered to have excellent potential.

The Aquilon property, held 100% by Sirios, is comprised of 140 claims covering nearly 70 km2. It is located about 490 km east of Radisson and is easily accessible by an all season road via the Trans-Taiga highway through the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.

More information on the property is available in the Sirios corporate presentation, available at the following link: Présentation corporative Sirios – Septembre 2021.

Roger Moar, P.Geo. and Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. qualified persons under NI 43-101 prepared and verified the technical information in this press release and reviewed the final version of the text.

About Sirios

A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada, Sirios Resources Inc. is focusing primarily on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the gold potential of its other properties.

About InnovExplo

InnovExplo Inc. is a consulting firm providing services in mineral exploration and mining engineering. Since its founding in 2003, InnovExplo has carried out multiple projects in an innovative way in Canada and internationally. Its knowledge of geology and mining engineering has been developed based on the field experience of a multidisciplinary team combined with the use of state-of-the-art software technology.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the tentative nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties related to the availability and cost of necessary financing in the future changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks relating to the mineral exploration and development industry; and risks disclosed in public filings of the Company on SEDAR at www. sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the time periods presented. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact :

Dominique Doucet, President, CEO, Eng.

Tel.: (514) 918-2867

ddoucet@sirios.com

website : www.sirios.com



