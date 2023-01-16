Sirona Biochem Announces the Termination of Supply Agreement with Rodan + Fields

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) announces the termination of the Rodan + Fields (R+F) agreement for supply and use of TFC-1067 in commercial formulations.

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), will now be the sole licensee of the technology as per the agreement signed June 2022.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

