Sirona Biochem Receives Commercial-Grade GlycoProteMim Based Anti-Aging Serum Formulations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona” or the “Company”) announces a significant achievement in its quest to transform the skincare industry. Its subsidiary, TFChem, has successfully received formulations for its eagerly awaited GlycoProteMim™ based anti-aging serum from its formulation partner, Global Beauty Consulting (GBC). This marks a crucial step in Sirona Biochem’s plan to offer innovative skincare solutions.

The chosen formulation will not only define the brand but also lay the foundation for a broader range of products. The team is in the process of selecting the precise formulation that will undergo standard safety evaluations and be used in the upcoming clinical trial. This is in preparation for the planned product launch in early 2025, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards in the European, US, and Canadian markets.

‘We are thrilled to unveil these innovative formulations for our GlycoProteMim based anti-aging serum. Our mission at Sirona Biochem is to revolutionize skincare through science and these formulations represent a significant step towards achieving that goal.” reports Sirona’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr Geraldine Deliencourt-Godfrey. In line with our commitment to transparency and innovation, samples of the GlycoProteMim-based anti-aging serum formulations will be distributed to prospective key stakeholders in Asia, Europe, and North America.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:

Christopher Hopton

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (604) 641-4466

Email: [email protected]

