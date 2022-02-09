Six Star Pro Nutrition® Becomes The First Brand To Launch Ad Campaign Around Student Athlete NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) Regulations In College Sports

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Six Star Pro Nutrition® (www.sixstarpro.com), one of North America’s leading sports nutrition brands, was the first brand to sign student athletes to NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) agreements on July 1, 2021.

Now, starting February 9, 2022, Six Star® is the first brand to tell the story of student athletes, using the athletes themselves, in an integrated, dynamic advertising campaign that covers social, digital, OTT and broadcast media.

Six Star “Student Athlete Stories” highlight six newly signed athletes including Division I golf champion Rachel Heck (Golf – Stanford University), Pro Basketball draft prospect Isaiah Mobley (Basketball – Southern California), 2020 Olympians Shae Anderson (Track – UCLA) and Tina Graudina (Beach Volleyball – Southern California), three-time Conference Gymnast of the Week Samantha Sakti (Gymnastics – UCLA) and pitcher Michael Frias (Baseball – UC Irvine). All athletes will represent the Six Star® brand through the rest of the 2022 academic year.

“Student Athlete Stories” is the first campaign to exclusively touch upon the NIL rights of student athletes, doing so in a series of 30 and 60 second spots, both collaboratively with all six athletes and an individual spot featuring Mr. Mobley. This ad will air alongside certain college championships this spring, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The 50th anniversary of Title IX, a landmark piece of legislation that opened up scholarship opportunities for female athletes, is also covered, as are the day-to-day routines of these student athletes, and balancing nutrition while living alone for the first time. Each athlete also has their own 60 second “hero” spot that will appear on both Six Star® and their own personal social channels.

“This is a really unique campaign that hits on the issues student athletes most care about,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer of Iovate Health Sciences, the maker of Six Star Pro Nutrition® products. “In this, the first season for NIL, to have spots ready and available for winter and spring championships in basketball, hockey, lacrosse, baseball and others, featuring National Champions and Draft Prospects, speaks to the commitment of our team to understand the importance of these issues and the work they’ve done in putting it all together.”

The commercial spots were produced by Blitz Creative in Los Angeles, talent was sourced through The Influence Agency out of Toronto, Ontario and filming took place in November 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

In July 2021, Six Star® was the first brand to sign college athletes to Name, Image and Likeness deals when Edgar Padilla Jr., Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder signed agreements with the company. The brand also has pro football’s all-time single season sack leader T.J. Watt, two-time world champion Tobin Heath and soccer star Weston McKennie as professional athlete ambassadors.

Six Star® products are available nationwide at Walmart®, Walgreens®, Amazon® and other fine retailers.

For more information, visit www.sixstarpro.com.

About Iovate Health Sciences International:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world with distribution in more than 130 countries worldwide.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate, through its Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand, is globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

