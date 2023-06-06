Six Star Pro Nutrition® Introduces New and Improved Pre-Workout Explosion 2.0 Formula

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Achieving peak performance on the field requires time, energy, and effort off of it. To support athletes with the pre-training fuel they need, Six Star Pro Nutrition® has reinvigorated its top-selling pre-workout formula to provide athletic excellence at family-friendly prices.

Launching exclusively at Walmart® in June 2023, and then available later this year at other leading retailers nationwide and on the web at www.sixstarpro.com, the new and improved Pre-Workout Explosion 2.0 includes more beta-alanine (3.2g) and caffeine (320mg), as well as the addition of L-Citrulline (3g) and electrolytes (1,812mg) per two scoops. Higher levels of beta-alanine and caffeine will allow athletes to train hard and play harder, while L-Citrulline will provide a superior pump to the pre-existing Pre-Workout Explosion product. The addition of electrolytes will assist athletes with recovery after intense training sessions.

SIX STAR® overhauled its entire flavor system for this next level pre-workout, resulting in an enhanced taste experience for consumers. With three distinct and mouth-watering flavors to choose from – Icy Rocket Freeze, Fruit Punch, and Pink Lemonade – Pre-Workout Explosion 2.0 is the perfect sports nutrition supplement for athletes seeking to taste victory in their workouts. The product’s launch is being championed by all Team SIX STAR® athletes, including football All-Pro T.J. Watt, and soccer stars Kristie Mewis and Jordyn Huitema.

“Innovation is vital for SIX STAR® to stay competitive, adapt to changing market trends, and provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our consumers,” said Ambi Kanthasamy, Associate Director of the SIX STAR® brand. “Our new Pre-Workout Explosion 2.0 hits harder, tastes better, and has been reformulated for enhanced performance. We believe that it will quickly become the go-to pre-workout supplement for aspiring athletes looking to take their training to the next level.”

SIX STAR® has also reformulated its Pre-Workout Explosion Ripped 2.0 formula using its revamped flavor system. This powerful hybrid formula, available in refreshing Watermelon and Peach Mango flavors, delivers an electrifying energy boost to fuel your workouts while also aiding in weight loss. Not only does this new hybrid formula hit harder, it also tantalizes your taste buds like never before. Pre-Workout Explosion Ripped 2.0 will also be launching exclusively at Walmart® in June 2023, and then available at other leading retailers nationwide and on the web at www.sixstarpro.com later this year.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition® is designed to be The Athlete’s Choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice, and in the gym.

Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 270 employees, four leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers