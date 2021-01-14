Six Star Pro Nutrition Partners with the Buffalo Beauts and Metropolitan Riveters as the Official Protein & Pre-Workout Supplement for the NWHL 2021 Season

Oakville, ON and New York, NY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Six Star Pro Nutrition (www.sixstarpro.com), a leading maker of scientifically formulated premium supplements at an incredible value, announced today that Six Star Pro Nutrition will be the official protein powder and pre-workout supplement for the NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts ( https://beauts.nwhl.zone) and Metropolitan Riveters ( http://riveters.nwhl.zone) during the 2021 NWHL Isobel Cup season at historic Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y. AttachmentBUF-MET-SixStar-IN-IceJake Duhaime

