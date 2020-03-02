Siyata Mobile and CrisisGo Applaud New Jersey’s Recently Signed “Alyssa Law”

MONTREAL, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siyata Mobile Inc. (the “Company” or “Siyata”) (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) comments on the recently signed “Alyssa Law” by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. A764, also known as “Alyssa’s Law,” requires all New Jersey public schools to install silent panic alarms that will alert law enforcement during emergencies such as an active shooter, or to employ an alternative emergency mechanism approved by the Department of Education. “Alyssa’s Law” will become a state requirement for all public elementary and secondary schools.

The law is in memory of Alyssa Alhadeff, a New Jersey native from Woodcliff Lake who was among the 17 people that were killed in the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February.“The trust our children have in us to protect them is a sacred bond that is worth every measure of effort, to whatever length is required. It has unfortunately, wavered these past few years as students increasingly feel unsafe at school. Fortifying our schools’ emergency response capabilities is a small endeavor compared to the value of our children,” said Senator Ronald Rice. “New Jersey will be propelled into the forefront of states which are harnessing the power of technology to protect our schools from the type of heart-wrenching tragedies we’ve seen far too many times in the news. But more than that, it will help fulfill our responsibility to the children that we hold so dear.” Jason Depue, VP Sales of Siyata states, “Empowering first responders with cutting edge technology, is a critical step in improving the safety of the public. The power of technology and mass communication through a broadband network allow legislation like the Alyssa Law to help protect the future of America. We applaud Governor Phil Murphy and the State of New Jersey for being a thought leader and taking the appropriate action to make a difference in our communities.” The CrisisGo app combined with the Uniden® UV350 keeps yellow school bus drivers connected to first responders, dispatch, and fleet managers through an instant unified mobile communication solution. The UV350 is the first dedicated in-vehicle phablet approved and FirstNet-ready, built for the specific needs of commercial drivers and first responders while integrating functionality critical to emergency first responders. CrisisGo allows bus drivers, teachers, school administrators and their security teams to rapidly alert key personnel of potential risks. Alerts can also be escalated to district administrators and first responders. CrisisGo also enables those in crisis to stay in constant contact by sharing timely and relevant information as the situation unfolds.“Alyssa’s Law is a critical step in protecting students in schools with effective use of technology and integrations. CrisisGo is committed to offering solutions that support this goal,” said Jim Spicuzza, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of CrisisGo. “Integrating the CrisisGo platform with the Uniden UV350 device allows us to extend that protection of students from classrooms to school buses, providing greater security and peace of mind. We are proud to partner with Siyata Mobile to offer solutions that enhance school safety and support Alyssa’s Law.” To watch a video of the UV350 and CrisisGo in action click here. UV350 features include:Dedicate One Touch SOS ButtonLTE high speed data5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoringDedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound qualityIn-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s batteryExtended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna includedPush-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a buttonAbout SiyataA TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.About CrisisGo

CrisisGo is the premier safety and incident management platform that aligns communication across and within multiple agencies. First responders, safety and security teams, organizations and staff, and their communities trust the platform to rapidly respond to incidents, notify people based on roles in real-time, and facilitate recovery faster. CrisisGo is highly secure as demonstrated by being the only school safety app in the App Catalog for FirstNet. CrisisGo’s reliability is demonstrated as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner. CrisisGo’s OpenAPI enables easy integration with IoT devices and virtually all communication systems and channels, creating robust, comprehensive safety networks for virtually any organization. CrisisGo’s digital safety tools have been chosen by over 16,000 schools and organizations. To learn more, visit www.crisisgo.com.On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEOInvestor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.comSales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.comCrisisGo Media Contact:

Chris Buecksler, VP Marketing

314.833.5764

chris.buecksler@crisisgo.comNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

CBJ Newsmakers