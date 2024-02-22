Siyata Mobile Receives 1000 Unit Order for UV350 Devices

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, announces it has received a purchase order for 1,000 units of its UV350 all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication devices from an international EMS provider.

The Company expects to deliver the units in the current, first quarter of 2024.

Siyata CEO, Marc Seelenfreund, commented, “Serving the First Responder vertical is foundational to our business, and this order reinforces our prominent position within the space. Our UV350 is essentially a smartphone that is specifically designed for fleet vehicles to optimize mobile communications while driving. We are pleased to add this international organization to our growing customer list and increase the geographic diversity of our revenue sources. Expansion of our dealer network, steady order flow and a growing pipeline of new, identified sales opportunities are the building blocks to achieving our number one goal in 2024 of aggressively ramping up sales and reaching profitability in the coming quarters.”

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTA” and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTAW.”

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Siyata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.



