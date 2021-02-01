Siyata Mobile Receives US$1.4M Purchase Order to Equip First Responders with its Rugged Handset Devices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siyata Mobile Inc. ( Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW ) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, is pleased to announce it has received a US$1.4M purchase order to supply first responders with rugged handset devices. The order will be fulfilled in the beginning of Q1 this year and continue throughout 2021. Siyata’s rugged handsets are designed to be “rugged and ready” for enterprise users who require a reliable Push-to-Talk over Cellular device in demanding environments.

“We are seeing great sales momentum across all of our product categories and are very excited to be providing first responders with the technology that creates a safer and improved working environment for them while they are on the job,” commented Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile. “As we engage customers at multiple cellular carriers, we are confident that this momentum will continue with the disruptive and generational shift towards cellular technology as a replacement for two-way radio which is only in its infancy. First responders no longer have to navigate over 10,000 different and incompatible networks in the U.S. and a host of other challenges in trying to communicate with one another. We anticipate a continued growing adoption of our Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices in the first responder market and are excited to enhance our sales opportunities with our innovative PTT portfolio.”The Company’s rugged devices are available on a carrier-grade Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) network that allows workers to have nationwide unified communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe and efficient communication when working in public security. Siyata’s rugged handset devices aim to provide customers with the functionality and ease of a rugged smartphone handset, while offering high speed LTE data services and a large PTT button for seamless communication between enterprise users.About Siyata MobileSiyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.Siyata’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTA” and its warrants under the symbol “SYTAW”.Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com/ to learn more.Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SYTA@kincommunications.com Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP International Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Siyata is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the fulfillment of the purchase order and the belief that with carrier approvals, sales teams and multiple large scale distribution channels secured throughout 2020, that Siyata is strongly positioned to benefit from the generational shift of enterprises and first responders transitioning from land mobile radio to cellular networks for their communication. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Siyata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.



