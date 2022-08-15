Skilled Trades College of Canada (STC) Now Accepting Applications for the Scottie Barnes Scholarship for Black and Indigenous Students

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skilled Trades College of Canada and Toronto Raptors’ Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes , are inviting black and Indigenous students to “shoot their shot” for a chance to win one of four scholarships that will kickstart their career in the skilled trades industry. Applications are open from August 15, 2022 to September 30, 2022, with winners being chosen by Barnes and the admissions team at STC by fall 2022.

“We want to jumpstart people’s futures and expose them to exciting career opportunities they may not have considered before,” said Barnes. “Through this scholarship with STC, we hope to empower the next generation of tradespeople and present them with new life opportunities. There are multiple routes to career success and the trades are one of them!”

The Scottie Barnes Scholarship is aimed to provide more educational opportunities to underserved communities and youth in Canada. Students will “get the skills to pay the bills” – a phrase Barnes coined during his on-campus visit, which he felt embodied the spirit and life-changing opportunity being offered with STC.

Students awarded scholarships will be eligible to become an apprentice in their trade of choice and have their full tuition, learning materials, tools and textbooks covered for the duration of the program—a combined value of $20,000 per scholarship. Winners will also be invited to a Raptor’s game in the fall and get a chance to meet Barnes in person.

Applicants can apply for the Scottie Barnes Scholarship in one of four ways:

Get Social: Post your application video on Instagram or TikTok and tag @STC_Canada, as well as submit your name, number, date of birth, email, and address via direct message; Email Scottie: [email protected] with your application video and all pertinent information; Text Scottie: Text 647-869-8053 with your application video and all pertinent information; or Submit Online: Fill out this online form and submit your video.

This is the first round of scholarships being awarded through Barnes and STC’s partnership, which was announced in early 2022. Together they plan to award four scholarships annually over the next three years.

To apply for the Scottie Barnes Scholarship, visit this website .

About Skilled Trades College of Canada

Skilled Trades College of Canada is a leading provider of pre-apprenticeship skilled trades training in the Greater Toronto Area. They have five campuses, including their two newest facilities in Toronto East and Ajax. For over 15 years, their industry-renowned, 12-week programs give students the necessary skills, ongoing mentorship and opportunities to succeed in a career in plumbing, electrical, home renovations, and data and smart home wiring.

Media Inquiries:

Michelle Morelli

Skilled Trades College

[email protected]

905-264-1412 x 201



CBJ Newsmakers