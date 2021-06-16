Skills/Compétences Canada Celebrates the Champions of the Skills Canada Virtual National Competition

OTTAWA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last night, Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) released the medal results of the 2021 Skills Canada Virtual National Competition (SCVNC) at its virtual Closing Ceremony. Medals were awarded to the top competitors in 37 Skill Areas representing six sectors, including: transportation, construction, manufacturing and engineering, information technology, services and employment. The complete list of medalists is available on the Skills Canada Website.

SCVNC 2021 was held on June 15th, on a virtual platform. At this event, over 1,200 high school and post-secondary students, apprentices, teachers, parents, and career seekers along with industry leaders, government officials and television celebrities participated in several virtual career exploration activities including live sessions and demonstrations held at the Main Stage and the Essential Skills Stage. Television celebrities included HGTV’s Sherry Holmes, Kate Campbell and Sebastian Clovis, as well as Mandy Rehennan, CEO of Freshco (not the grocery store!). Visitors also had the opportunity to view video highlights of hundreds of students and apprentices from across the country competing for medal placement in their respective Skill Area, engage with industry and education representatives, meet their provincial or territorial Skills Canada Member Organization, and learn about the importance of the nine Essential Skills.

The goal and objective of SCVNC was to engage Canadian youth to promote and create awareness of the interesting and lucrative careers that are available in the skilled trades and technologies. It was the largest national trade and technology competition event of its kind for young students and apprentices in the country. SCVNC’s virtual platform will be available for viewing until September 15th.

“Events like the Skills Canada Virtual National Competition provide a platform for competitors to develop their skills and helps prepare them for their future. It also raises awareness of skilled trade and technology careers by encouraging youth to learn about these occupations through career exploration activities,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

During the virtual event, students also earned points by engaging with industry experts to learn about the skilled trades and technologies. Several prizes were awarded including a trip for two to the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition, in Vancouver, a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack and a GoPro Hero 8.

The 2022 Skills Canada National Competition will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, in Vancouver, British Columbia, May 25 to 28, 2022. Stay tuned for more information which will be available over the coming months on Skills/Compétences Canada’s Website.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills. For more information about SCVNC visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com.

Follow Skills/Compétences Canada on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Flickr , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Michèle Rogerson, micheler@skillscanada.com, T. 343-883-7545 ext. 509.

CBJ Newsmakers