Skills/Compétences Canada Elects National Board and New Executive Committee

OTTAWA, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skills/Compétences Canada , a national not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in skilled trades and technologies, today announced the newly elected Board of Directors. The Executive Committee will be comprised of Karen Creditor, President, Dr. Patrick Rouble, Vice-President, Luke Young, Treasurer, and Sue LeFort, Secretary who have been elected for a one-year term.

The Board of Directors will also include Dominique Bousquet, Norman Cetkovski, Jamie Gauthier, John Haller, Ray Massey, Loreena Spilsted, Christina Taylor, Travis Stewart, and Craig White, who will serve a two-year term.“We are very pleased to welcome the newly appointed Executive Committee Members, and we look forward to working with them to continue to grow the skills movement across Canada. We would also like to thank the previous Executive Committee members, John Oates, President, Josh Silver, Vice President, Lisa Frizzell, Secretary, and Donavon Elliott, Interim Treasurer for their hard work and inspiring leadership,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.The Skills/Compétences Canada National Board provides direction and strategic guidance to the organization to fulfill Skills/Compétences Canada’s mission of encouraging and supporting a coordinated Canadian approach to promoting skilled trades and technologies to youth. It is important to build a strong skilled workforce to ensure our country’s economic success. Through their competitions and programs, Skills/Compétences Canada and its Member Organizations engage over 100,000 youth each year and inform them of the many exciting and lucrative career opportunities that exist within the skilled trades and technologies.About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trades and technology careers among Canadian youth. Click here for more information on Skills/Compétences Canada's National Board of Directors.

