Skyline Commercial REIT caps off 2021 with sale of Mississauga and Windsor, Ontario properties totaling 187,000+ SF

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The final month of 2021 has been an active one for Skyline Commercial REIT, a privately owned and managed portfolio of commercial properties across Canada.

On December 1, 2021, the REIT sold three properties in Mississauga, Ontario, at 2410, 2460, and 2500-2510 Tedlo Street.

2410 Tedlo Street, Mississauga, Ontario, is a flex/small-bay multi-industrial property with a total of 34,600 square feet.

2460 Tedlo Street, Mississauga, Ontario, is a single-tenant industrial property with a total of 42,382 square feet.

2500-2510 Tedlo Street, Mississauga, Ontario, is a single-tenant industrial property with a total of 50,172 square feet.

Five days later, on December 6, 2021, Skyline Commercial REIT sold an additional property at 2187 & 2215 Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ontario. The multi-tenant industrial/office property totals 60,397 square feet of commercial space.

“Skyline Commercial REIT management identified 2410, 2460, and 2500-2510 Tedlo Street in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as 2187 and 2215 Huron Church Road in Windsor, as non-core assets appropriate for disposition,” said Michael Mackenzie, President, Skyline Commercial REIT.

“These sales align with the REIT’s strategy of refining its portfolio to hold an increased weighting of assets in the warehousing, distribution, and logistics sector. The capital from these sales will be directed toward new opportunities including funding for the REIT’s development pipeline, with the ultimate goal of creating further value for investors.”

About Skyline Commercial REIT

Skyline Commercial REIT (the “REIT”) is a privately owned and managed portfolio of commercial properties, focused on acquiring industrial and logistics-centred properties along major highway corridors and transportation routes in Canada.

Skyline Commercial REIT is distributed as an alternative investment product through Skyline Wealth Management Inc. (“Skyline Wealth”), the preferred Exempt Market Dealer for the REIT.

Skyline Commercial REIT is committed to providing outstanding places to do business and superior service to its tenants, while surfacing value with a goal to deliver stable returns to its investors.

To learn more about Skyline Commercial REIT, please visit SkylineCommercialREIT.ca.

To learn about additional alternative investment products offered through Skyline Wealth, please visit SkylineWealth.ca.

Skyline Commercial REIT is operated and managed by Skyline Group Of Companies.

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers