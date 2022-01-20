SLAM Reports Diamond Drilling Results Up to 56.50 g/t Gold Over 0.51 Metres

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV: SXL) is pleased to announce assay results for the last 14 diamond drill holes completed on its wholly-owned Menneval gold project located in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick, Canada. Core intervals range up to 56.5 g/t gold over 0.51 m. Anomalous gold was detected in all 20 holes drilled. Selected drilling results for the last 14 holes are listed in the following table:

Hole_ID From_m To_m Interval_m Gold_g/t BG2115 16.28 19.3 3.02 1.11 BG2116 19.5 21 1.50 0.56 BG2116 33.85 35 1.15 0.28 BG2116 71.65 78.5 6.85 0.27 BG2117 20.3 20.45 0.15 0.38 BG2117 36.1 36.33 0.23 0.32 BG2118 11 12.5 1.50 0.36 BG2118 27.7 28.39 0.69 0.74 BG2118 67.34 67.44 0.10 0.37 BG2120 4.2 4.4 0.20 0.35 BG2123 13.8 13.9 0.10 48.80 BG2124 18.83 18.93 0.10 23.60 BG2125 15.98 16.08 0.10 11.50 BG2126 22.25 22.76 0.51 56.50 BG2128 29.56 29.97 0.41 1.34

BG21-15 to BG21-19 tested the No. 22 vein system where it coincides with a 2,000 m long gold soil anomaly. Holes BG21-20 to BG21-22 tested the No. 2 vein 500 m to the south. The last 6 holes BG21-23 to BG21-28 were drilled on the No. 18 vein 250 m to the west. The drilling program comprised 20 holes for a total of 1222 m as reported October 13, 2021 and December 13, 2021.

The gold intercepts tabled above are from 10 holes spread over a 550 m strike length. This widespread gold mineralization is open in all directions and associated with 2,000 m long gold soil anomaly. The Company is encouraged by these results and plans additional drilling and other work. For additional information and maps visit Menneval Gold Project or call Mike Taylor 506-623-8960.

The Menneval Project: The Company drilled 20 holes to complete the 2021 exploration program on new gold veins discovered in 2020-2021 on its flagship Menneval Gold project. The property is comprised of 572 mineral claim units covering 12,390 hectares located in northwestern New Brunswick. The Company holds a 100% interest in these claims with the exception of 4 claim units covering 105 hectares that are subject to a 1.5% NSR. The Company can buy down 0.5% of the NSR for $500,000 and it has the right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd:

SLAM is a project-generating resource company focused on is its flagship Menneval Gold. The Company owns the Gold Brook, Birch Lake gold, Wilson gold and Ramsay gold projects in the vicinity of the Puma Exploration Ltd. gold discovery at Williams Brook on the Millstream Break in southern New Brunswick, SLAM owns the Jake Lee, Mount Victor and Little Mount Pleasant gold properties on the flanks of the Sawyer Brook and Wheaton Bay faults in the vicinity of Galway’s Clarence stream gold deposit. SLAM owns the Keezhik and Miminiska gold projects in Ontario and the Mount Uniacke gold project in Nova Scotia. The Company owns a portfolio of base metal properties in the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”) that is subject to an option agreement. SLAM holds NSR royalties on the Superjack, Nash Creek and Coulee zinc‐lead‐copper‐silver properties in the BMC.

The Company has generated cash from the sale of securities received from mineral property option agreements with other companies and has sufficient funds for the work currently in progress. Additional information about SLAM and its projects is available at www.slamexploration.com or from SEDAR filings at www.sedar.com. Follow us on twitter @SLAMGold.

$20,000 NBJMAP Grant: The Menneval drilling program was supported in part by a grant of $20,000 under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program (“NBJMAP”). The Company wishes to thank the Province for this recognition of the Menneval project and its importance to the emerging gold industry in New Brunswick.

QA-QC Procedures: Core was picked up at the core at the drill site and delivered to a secure facility for logging by SLAM’s professional team. Selected core was marked for sampling and for sawing. The company inserted blanks and standards into the sample series. SLAM requested gold analysis using ALS analytical code Au-AA23. Sample above 10 g/t gold were re-analyzed using their gravimetric method Au-Gra21.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, approves the technical information contained in this news release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements that address the Private Placement, the closing of the Private Placement, future production, reserve potential, exploration and development activities and events or developments that the Company expects. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

