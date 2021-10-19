Slazzer Launches Design Maker – A Design Tool With No Learning Curve

LAVAL, Quebec, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Slazzer announces today the launch of its design templates that automatically appear once an image is uploaded.

Slazzer is an AI-powered, online image editing platform that removes any image background automatically, and now with its newly introduced design maker, it can turn any photo into a striking design with very little human intervention.

According to emarketer.com, e-commerce sales are projected to grow 17.9% in 2021 to $933.30 billion in the U.S. alone. Projected e-commerce sales in the U.S. will surpass $1 trillion in 2022 and make up over 20% of total retail sales by 2024. With the rising trend of online shopping, the need for product photography and digital marketing is increasing, and we are seeing artificial intelligence playing an important role in revolutionizing the design industry with tools that require less manual work.

“With Slazzer, we have created the most advanced image background removal technology, and we are now taking the next steps to create automated designs that will be accessible to everyone online.” – Deep Sircar, Co-founder at Slazzer.

What is Slazzer Design Maker?

It is an extensive template library that gives users design recommendations based on their subject. It can automatically resize a car or a fashion model and gives users ideal backgrounds to showcase their photos. It also offers product image optimization features like shadows and logo insertion.

How does Slazzer Design Maker work?

Upload an image – any image with a clear foreground.

Automatic background removal – Slazzer’s AI removes an image’s background 100% automatically.

Edit the image by selecting an optimized design template from the Slazzer gallery.

Save the photos directly on a computer by clicking on the download button.

The portfolio of templates being offered is targeting the following industries with more to arrive in the next few weeks.

E-commerce

Automobile

Product Photography

Real Estate

Fashion

Recipe Cards

Slazzer’s Design Maker is now live on its website: https://www.slazzer.com/design-maker

About Slazzer

Slazzer, a leader in the visual AI industry, has developed the most advanced vision algorithms to remove an image background automatically in just a few seconds. The company aims to revolutionize photo editing and help organizations and individuals integrate artificial intelligence into their apps, websites and systems to design at scale. For more information about Slazzer, visit: https://slazzer.com .

Contact Information:

Andy Caso

andy@slazzer.com

+1 514-915-5833

