SLEEPOVER IN YALETOWN LIKE IT’S 2002

Vancouver, B.C., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The stylish celebration continues! It’s been 20 years since OPUS Vancouver debuted as the city’s first luxury boutique hotel, and to mark the occasion it’s offering 20 rooms at the 2002 grand opening rate of $200 per night.

The throwback pricing is a nod to the vibrant energy of the early aughts in Vancouver’s SOHO-like restaurant and boutique district, and the instant and lasting impact of OPUS on the neighbourhood. When it first opened its doors, OPUS Vancouver was a marvel — a sexy, sensational wunderkind making its mark on the stately world of luxury hotels. It combined exceptional service and high-end amenities with boldly beautiful style and a cheeky personality . . . it was an immediate hit with Vancouverites and visitors alike.

Over the past two decades OPUS has evolved along with the neighbourhood, yet still maintains the youthful spirit that set it apart from the start. The hotel’s walls showcase the provocative work of local Vancouver artists, including Michael Miller, Tiko Kerr, Mark Mizgala, Taizo Yamamoto, and Alana Rothstein. This past spring, OPUS also commissioned artist Alex J Fowkes to bring its signature #ItsLoveBaby wall back to life, with inspiration pulled from the years for a mural that holds pride of place on the hotel’s exterior façade. And of course, even the guest rooms themselves offer a colourful connection to its unique personality. Guests can choose from the modern and minimalist decor of Mike’s rooms, with splashes of Cherry Wine Red; or the daring and dramatic reimagined Hollywood-glam-and-Roosevelt-Taupe of Dede’s Signature Suites. Pierre’s vibrant and outgoing decor includes sunny Hermès Orange walls offset by earthy tones, while Billy’s room is an artful and eclectic Liverpool Green. Susan’s stylish, sensual, and sophisticated rooms feature California Lilac.

Guests who take advantage of the anniversary rate can also enjoy flavour-forward Italian fare and beverages in Capo & The Spritz: the former, a true neighbourhood pizzeria, and the latter, a cozy, sophisticated cocktail bar nestled just off the lobby. And of course, there are endless opportunities for neighbourhood explorations and next-level R&R.

Only 20 rooms are available for the 2002 grand opening rate of $200 per night. The offer is valid for stays through December 30, 2022, exclusively for loyal OPUS guests while supplies last. Reservations must be booked directly on opushotel.com using the promo code: TBT2002.

For more information or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, visit www.opushotel.com and follow @opusvancouver on Instagram.

About OPUS Vancouver

Uniquely stylish and always fresh, OPUS Vancouver is a showcase for vibrant design, sophisticated style, and intuitive service that bring contemporary innovation to life. Situated in the heart of Vancouver’s see-and-be-seen neighbourhood of Yaletown, OPUS continues to define the boutique hotel experience. A Forbes four-star rated boutique hotel for six consecutive years, OPUS Vancouver’s recent accolades include being named by Michelin as a recommended hotel, Condé Nast Johansens Award for Best Urban Hotel 2021, Trip Advisor’s Top Hotels Canada 2020, and Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards Top 25 Hotels in Canada 2018. www.opushotel.com



OPUS is also home to Capo & The Spritz, a collaboration between OPUS Vancouver and Autostrada Hospitality. Capo serves up casual, fun, energetic dining sure to leave guests dreaming of its wood-oven pizza, while The Spritz provides a perfectly cozy and sophisticated complement to Capo’s straightforward pizzeria energy. www.capoandspritz.com



322 Davie St

Vancouver, BC V6B 5Z6

Canada

Instagram: @opusvancouver

