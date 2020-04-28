Slowly Restarting the Economy

CBJ — The federal government and the provinces have issued a joint statement on the plans for moving forward and slowly restarting the national economy.

In many parts of the country the COVID-19 curve has been flattening according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam. Medical experts and government officials have an added confidence that now is the time to begin working on a plan to gradually start opening things up once again.

While there is optimism that forward momentum can be achieved, there are no definitive timelines.

In the first phase it’s expected some businesses will be able to reopen where social distancing can be more easily maintained. It’s also expected that schools would be high on the list for reopening. Medical experts have reached a consensus that the virus does not impact children 17 and under nearly as bad as it does adults. Of course the hardest hit have been seniors. Of all deaths, almost 90% have been those aged 60 and older.

On Monday Canada hit a national record high for the number of new COVID-19 tests administered in a single day, with 26,000 tests conducted.

@CanBizJournal