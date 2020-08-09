Smart Cities for Dummies LIVE – Dr. Jonathan Reichental on Ian Khan’s Future Readiness Livestream

Oakville, Canada, Aug. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industry wide known author and business transformation expert, Dr Jonathan Reichental will join host Ian Khan on the Ian Khan show in a Canadian First, Livestream Launch of the new book “Smart Cities for Dummies” on Thursday August 6th, at 1pm EST. The Smart Cities for Dummies is the latest book in the Dummies series of books published by Wiley Inc, and is aimed at helping readers understand the background, impact and future of urban development. Author, Dr. Jonathan Reichental is an industry veteran and has previously served in high impact positions, including the CIO of the City of Palo Alto. Today Dr Reichental is a globally recognized educator, digital transformation expert and consultant to private and government organizations worldwide. “Cities are the most successful and complex of human inventions. They’ve lifted billions out of extreme poverty and are now the central mechanism of generating GDP. I wrote this book, not as an academic exercise in theory, but as the world’s first comprehensive how-to guide. Everyone who reads it will be empowered to make their cities better for everyone.” said Dr. Reichental. Dr Reichental will talk about the evolution of the book, why smart cities are important and what we can do to be part of them. Smart Cities of the future are expected to change how we live and provide a promise of a high quality of life, better healthcare, education and job outlook. Futurist Ian Khan said “Today in the era of COVID-19, we have recognized the need for a better infrastructure and lifestyle that helps us prevent disease and promises economic and social stability. Smart Cities may be of a huge significance to this”. The Ian Khan Show hosts leaders, experts and visionaries who have ideas to change the world through their exemplary work. Previous guests have included Dr. Shafi Ahmed (the worlds most watched surgeon and virtual reality surgery pioneer), Naveen Jain (Founder of Viome & oon Express), Daniel Stanton (Mr. Supply Chain) and other visionary leaders. The upcoming livestream features a LIVE interview with Dr. Reichental, and the Canadian debut of the book. Viewers can watch the livestream on YouTube, Facebook and Linkedin Live simultaneously. Dr. Jonathan Reicenthal Bio Dr. Jonathan Reichental is a multiple-award-winning technology and business leader whose career has spanned both the private and public sectors. He’s been a senior software engineering manager, a director of technology innovation, and has served as chief information officer at both O’Reilly Media and the City of Palo Alto, California. He also creates online education for LinkedIn Learning and recently published Smart Cities for Dummies. He can be reached on Twitter: @reichental About Ian KhanIan Khan is a CNN featured Technology Futurist, 3 times TEDx Speaker, Director of highly acclaimed documentary “Blockchain City”, Bestselling author of “7 Axioms of Value Creation”, and contributor to multiple industry publications including Forbes, McGraw Hill, Business.com, AccountingWeb, and Entrepreneur.com. Ian is one of the most widely quoted experts on Blockchain and also the creator of the “Future Readiness Score”, a revolutionary methodology to help organizations use a data based scientific approach to value creation. The Future Readiness Livestream features innovators, experts and thought leaders to help shape our ideas about the future through strategic idea sharing. More at www.iankhan.comInstructions to Join - The Livestream will be broadcast on Thursday, Aug 6, 2020 at 1:00pm EST- Viewers can watch the Livestream on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedinLive - Register here for a reminder service https://bit.ly/31jvl6vNews submitted for Ian Khan on https://iankhan1.submitmypressrelease.com Send Press Relase by KISS PR Story

