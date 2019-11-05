SMART Updates Interactive Flat Panels with Unmatched Precision, Interaction and Performance

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SMART Technologies Inc . , a world leader in education technology, today announced new updates on their most popular products millions know and love. Included are updates to the feature-rich and budget-friendly SMART Board® MX series – now also available for business customers as the SMART Board MX Pro series. SMART has also transformed the advanced lineup with the SMART Board 7000R series and SMART Board 7000R Pro series.A consistent foundation in each of the latest developments is the requirement to help save educators and businesses valuable time. Whether through the USB input switching with automatic connections to peripherals or the personalized home screen, the latest SMART Boards simplify workflows to maximize time.“Our teams of engineers and developers spend an enormous amount of time in customer settings gathering insights about how people, content and technology need to interact,” said Nicholas Svensson, SMART Technologies Executive Vice President & Chief Development & Operations Officer, “Our solutions have always been backward compatible so they are long-lasting and future-proofed for the new ways that people want to work and learn. The latest lineup is just the beginning of innovations coming in the next year.”The new SMART Board MX series and SMART Board MX Pro series provide all the interactive essentials and ease of use – at an unbeatable value. It includes new HyPr Touch™ with Advanced IR, which delivers twice the accuracy of traditional infrared systems, and the power to engage more students with 20 touch points, and less lag time with a smooth and natural writing experience. Built-in iQ technology accesses apps, tools and more, without the need for specialized computing appliances. And now, ENERGY STAR® certified in all sizes (65″, 75″, 86″), there’s no better choice for all-in-one performance, software and usability in a budget-friendly package.The new SMART Board 7000R series and SMART Board 7000R Pro series – which come in 75″ and 86″ sizes – are high-performance displays where precision writing and touch are paramount, and guest connectivity is key. Exclusive to this panel is unparalleled HyPr Touch™ with EMR (electromagnetic resonance) technology – the most precise writing experience in the interactive display market today. HyPr Touch with EMR provides a smooth pen-on-paper feel with true palm rejection and pressure sensitive inking – all ensuring an intuitive experience users expect. The iQ Android™ experience is now built into the panel optimizing performance and responsiveness without the need for an appliance. Also included are new modernized ports – including USB-C – for easy access and future-proofed connectivity, the ability to freeze frame and ink over any video output, and support for up to 20 simultaneous touch points on both Windows® and Mac®.SMART Board interactive displays are backed by SMART Assure warranty, which includes expert support and advanced hardware replacement with 2-way shipping. Terms and conditions including access to onsite RMA support and SMART Remote Management software, vary by region.Also, new this November SMART is debuting SMART OPS PC modules, which provide customers with Windows 10 Pro computing with their SMART interactive display in a fully integrated fashion also available in two processor options – Intel® Core™ i5 and i7 vPro™.The new SMART Board lineup and SMART OPS PC modules are just the start to a new season of innovation from SMART. The development and engineering teams are using their extensive time in the classroom and business settings to perfect the use case for interactivity and collaboration. These engineers have built these insights into the latest releases, with additional models for Spring 2020. For more information on all products as well as professional development resources and services SMART Technologies offers, please visit: smarttech.com About SMART Technologies Inc. SMART is a world leader in education technology, providing interactive solutions to help every person discover and develop the greatness within them. A consistent innovator for over 30 years, SMART is the inventor of the SMART Board® and the developer of SMART Notebook®, the world’s most popular collaborative learning software, and part of the SMART Learning Suite. With a full range of interconnected displays, software and accessories, used by millions in education and business, SMART helps students, colleagues and teams around the world achieve better outcomes. To learn more, visit smarttech.com. ###Karen Nelson

SMART Technologies

678-237-2983

karennelson@smarttech.com



CBJ Newsmakers