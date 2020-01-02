SmartBe Wealth Inc. Announces Update to Notional Distribution for SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmartBe Wealth Inc. (“SmartBe”) announces the following update to its press release of December 23, 2019. The calculation of the amount of reinvested income distributions for the units of the SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF (the “Fund”) has been finalized as set out in the table below.

The record date for the reinvested distribution is December 31, 2019, payable on January 8, 2020.The reinvested distribution is considered a notional distribution and is automatically reinvested in units of the Fund at the time of the distribution and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor, the outstanding units of the Fund and the net asset value of the units of the Fund does not change as a result of the distribution. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive the reinvested distribution. As of December 31, 2019, the Fund qualified as a mutual fund trust and, under Canadian tax law, has a deemed tax year-end as a financial institution of December 31, 2019. Further information about the funds can be found at www.smartbewealth.com.About SmartBe

SmartBe wealth Inc. is a wealth management firm and the manager of the SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to bringing new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies.Read the SmartBe ETF’s prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing.The prospectus and other disclosure documents can be found at www.smartbewealth.com. or www.sedar.com. These documents and the ETF facts make up the ETF’s legal documents. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors will pay management fees and expenses, will not pay commissions or trailing commissions and may experience a gain or loss.



