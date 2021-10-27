SmartBuyGlasses Announces Surprise Spooky Savings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmartBuyGlasses.com is offering a special discount on eyewear through Halloween weekend. This sale is aimed at all glasses and non-glasses wearers to get a spooky look inspired by icons on and off-screen sporting various forms of eyeglasses and sunglasses. Shoppers can expect delightful savings online at SmartBuyGlasses.ca with 10% off eyeglasses and sunglasses from designer brands like Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Oakley, Gucci, Nike, Prada, and many more.

SmartBuyGlasses proposes selecting a Halloween costume based on eyewear, and combining it with garments already at home, making it easier to pull together a perfect look. The right pair of statement frames is all that it takes to get an edgy Halloween look.

Here are a few suggestions for eyewear-inspired Halloween costumes:

Cat-eye sunglasses

Cat-eye frames have a refined, yet playful appeal all thanks to their flattering upswept shape. Audrey Hepburn’s look from the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany’s can be achieved with a pair of chunky cat-eye sunglasses, a black gown, and long black gloves. The look can be finished by doing the hair up in a twist and with proper accessorization, namely with a pearl necklace, dainty earrings, and a long cigarette holder. SmartBuyGlasses has a range of tortoise-shell cat-eye shades that can be customized with an eyewear prescription for a complete Holly Golightly look.

Round glasses

Timeless, flattering, and very versatile, round-shaped glasses are an easy look to wear year-round, not just during the month of October. From John Lennon, Harry Potter, or Where’s Waldo, and much more, the costume ideas are endless. Harry Potter’s look translates to every day, not just for Halloween, so these frames can be worn long after the holiday. All that this look needs are a robe, a drawn-on lightning bolt-shaped scar, and a wand. SmartBuyGlasses has round glasses in various materials and sizes. Their virtual-try-on makes for an inspiring tool to browse through different styles and land on the one that works best.

Wayfarer

Wayfarer frames are an ever-popular style and offer up as a versatile accessory that can be worn to achieve a variety of different looks and characters. As a certified online reseller of Ray-Ban, find the best Ray-Ban Wayfarer frames at SmartBuyGlasses. They can be combined with a black suit to hit the Will Smith’s Men in Black look or pair them with a button-down shirt and some tube socks to embody Tom Cruise in Risky Business.

Square frames

Square glasses are another classic shape that offers looks on all levels. When paired with an outfit from the Terminator, or with a ponytail, square sunglasses recreate the styling of fashion legend, designer Karl Lagerfeld. Since the shape has been popular for much of recorded history, there is a wide selection of looks with this frame. Square eyeglasses could be matched to dress up as Velma in Scooby-Doo, Jess in New Girl, or Tony Stark in Avengers.

Don’t miss out on the spooky surprise sales. Shop new glasses from 28 – 31 October at SmartBuyGlasses.com, using the code SPOOKY10 to get 10% off eyewear.

About SmartBuyGlasses

The SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is a world-leading designer eyewear e-retailer, with websites in over 30 countries. The company was an early adopter to the online eyewear market, starting Vision Direct in 2006, selling prescription eyewear, sunglasses, and contact lenses in Australia before expanding globally. Today, SmartBuyGlasses is the one-stop-shop for all eyewear needs, giving customers the power to shop their style. With over 180 brands and 80,000 products available, customers get their perfect unique look at an amazing value. SmartBuyGlasses are eyewear fashion experts offering big-name designers along with the most exciting niche brands.

