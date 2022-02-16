Smile CDR Announces 2022 Intelligent Health Data Symposium

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smile CDR Inc., a leading health data and integration company, will host its second annual Intelligent Health Data (IHD) Symposium, previously named the Smile CDR User Symposium, on April 19-20, 2022. Sponsored by Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture, TELUS Health and many others, participants in the two-day virtual symposium will join industry experts to learn about and discuss the digital transformation of the health data industry.

“The future of healthcare IT depends on the collaboration between healthcare providers, payers, researchers, life sciences organizations and industry experts,” said Duncan Weatherston, chief executive officer, Smile CDR. “Our annual IHD Symposium brings these critical voices together and introduces ideas on how organizations can meaningfully share the health information that powers digital transformation.”

At this year’s event, which includes more than 25 different sessions, symposium participants will:

Choose from a number of thought leadership sessions presented by industry experts

Network with health industry peers and health data professionals, as well as HAPI 1 FHIR 2 , BPM+ 3 and other #openstandards communities

FHIR , BPM+ and other #openstandards communities Get inspiration from 8 live training sessions, 2 keynotes and 8 different vendor tracks

One of the highlighted and most anticipated sessions of the event, presented by Ben Cushing, chief architect, Red Hat US Federal Health and Life Sciences, will discuss how interoperable systems can help overcome the complexities surrounding the identification of human sex trafficking victims. And attendees won’t want to miss the keynote from Duncan Weatherston sharing considerations for the post-interoperability landscape through a simulated journey of a pregnant woman with diabetes.

The IHD symposium is an important opportunity for industry experts, including partners, providers, government and health IT officials, to network with peers and join the conversation. To register for the event or to learn more, please visit www.IntelligentHealthData.com.

About Smile CDR

Smile CDR Inc. is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data and integration platform fuels healthcare’s digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository (#smileinside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate and meaningfully share the health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through intelligent use of information and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.smilecdr.com.

1. HAPI=HL7 application programming interface.

2. FHIR=Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources.

3. BPM+ Health = Business Process Management for Healthcare

Media Contact:

Lucy Railton

Director of Marketing

Smile CDR Inc.

(877) 537-3343 x 712

pr@smilecdr.com

