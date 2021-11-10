Smile CDR Launches appSphere, the Integrated Healthcare Data Productivity Suite

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smile CDR Inc., a leading health data and integration platform, today launched appSphere, an integrated productivity suite built into the Smile CDR platform that simplifies customers’ registration and management of third-party applications that utilize the Substitutable Medical Apps, Reusable Technology (SMART) specification and the HL7® Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) standard. With appSphere, payers, hospitals, clinics and electronic health record (EHR) systems will be able to grow their digital networks quickly and securely to enable greater control and utilization of clinical data.

“We want to help our customers realize the tremendous value of interoperable health data,” said Duncan Weatherston, chief executive officer, Smile CDR. “The internet of healthcare is upon us and enabling the app economy takes us one step further along that path.”

The SMART framework enables third-party applications to connect to patient data and be used as a standalone app or be integrated with other systems, such as EHRs, to facilitate decision making. Smile CDR’s appSphere suite makes it easier for customers to register and manage their SMART apps to save time, effort and resources with its built-in automations and simple deployment. In addition to supporting registration and management of SMART apps, appSphere also helps US health plans and health providers stay in compliance with regulations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

The productivity suite aims to provide a turn-key solution for end-to-end, efficient and compliant workflow management; each of the three main components caters to a different user group. With appSphere, consumers can use approved apps from their health and insurance providers to more readily find their health data with the white-label app gallery. The appSphere’s developer registration portal allows third-party vendors to register themselves to enable consumers or clinicians to use their apps. Lastly, appSphere has an administrative console for efficient app approvals, auditing and management of all SMART on FHIR apps connected to an organization’s FHIR server.

“With appSphere, we can now easily enable app ecosystems to exploit the benefits and show the value of interoperabl0e clinical data,” said Weatherston. “Resource optimization allows clinicians to quickly access patient data, resulting in better outcomes, while patients are provided the tools and information they need to be active participants in their own health journey.”

About Smile CDR

Smile CDR Inc. is a health technology company that reduces barriers between information and care for those who consume or provide healthcare services with complex information systems. We are on a mission to make it easier for health organizations of all sizes to gain control of their data and deliver interoperable applications quickly. Our data and integration platform includes a complete clinical data repository built around the HL7® FHIR® standard used for storing health records and supports all FHIR Resources. As a strategic partner, our products, professional services, and commercial support give organizations the edge they need to enable interoperability within their health systems using a standards-based solution that leverages the most proven FHIR implementation in the world. For more information visit: www.smilecdr.com .

