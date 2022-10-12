Smile Digital Health Expands Work on AWS

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smile CDR Inc. (doing business as Smile Digital Health), a leading health data and integration company, today announced it has passed an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and has achieved Amazon HealthLake (AHL) Connector partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Healthcare organizations can expect Smile Digital Health running on AWS to provide a best-in-class data fabric platform along with the confidence that it is meeting various regulatory and compliance requirements in the U.S. and the EU when storing and sharing their sensitive health data via the platform. Smile Digital Health first announced its work with AWS in March, and this expansion represents the continual growth of that relationship.

“Our ongoing work with AWS demonstrates the deep collaboration between our companies, delivering the many benefits of the Smile Digital Health data fabric platform running in a world-class hyperscale environment. Having partner status provides our customers with substantial benefits including additional security, dependability and operational excellence,” said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer, Smile Digital Health. “Healthcare organizations — and in turn their patients — are well served by access to our scalable, high-performing, resilient and efficient data fabric platform on the leading cloud infrastructure.”

The expansion and scope of work includes two key elements:

Becoming an Amazon HealthLake (AHL) Connector Partner , demonstrating the company’s ability to help transform existing healthcare data in real time into the required format, including standard Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR ® ) format, so the data can be used across AHL applications and services.



, demonstrating the company’s ability to help transform existing healthcare data in real time into the required format, including standard Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR ) format, so the data can be used across AHL applications and services. Passing the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), which helps identify and mitigate technical risks in solutions built by independent software vendors (ISVs). Smile Digital Health’s solutions were evaluated by a subset of AWS Well-Architected best practices. As part of the review, Smile Digital Health’s reference architecture was approved to be deployed on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Services (Amazon EKS), a managed container service to run and scale Kubernetes applications in the cloud or on-premises, and Amazon Aurora and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for PostgreSQL to ensure a performant, cost-effective, secure and scalable solution.

“Our customers can expect Smile Digital Health to continuously meet and often exceed regulatory and compliance requirements when storing and sharing their sensitive health data via our data fabric platform. In that sense, we continue to guarantee the highest security and compliance standards,” said James Agnew, Chief Technology Officer, Smile Digital Health.

Smile Digital Health’s work on AWS continues to simplify the interoperability process between various data platforms, allowing for better health journey outcomes between patients, providers and health systems, and reducing information technology barriers.

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, health data fabric and exchange platform fuels healthcare’s digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository (#SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate, and meaningfully share health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through intelligent use of information and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. We help healthcare organizations confidently #ChooseOpenStandards with the goal of #BetterGlobalHealth. For more information, visit SmileDigitalHealth.com.

