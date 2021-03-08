SMS Equipment Announces New Dealership Agreement with NPK Attachments

ACHESON, Alberta, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On March 15, 2021, SMS Equipment Inc., a leading industry provider of construction, forestry, and mining equipment, will be the Canada-wide dealer for world-renowned attachment manufacturer NPK.SMS Equipment will sell and support NPK attachments from hydraulic hammers, compact drivers, concrete crushers, demolition grabs, and pedestal boom systems. NPK Attachments are utilized in demolition and concrete recycling, scrap metal recycling and handling, construction, forestry, utility, mining, quarry, and aggregate industries. Access to new attachments, parts, and support will be available across SMS Equipment’s locations coast to coast.The dealership agreement expands SMS Equipment’s construction and mining product offerings across its 38-branch Canada-wide network.SMS Equipment President and COO Robin Heard said, “SMS Equipment focuses on providing solutions and ensuring our customers have access to the best products. NPK is a world-class leader in construction and mining attachments and shares our commitment to deliver customer value and product innovation. As with Genesis attachments, this is a great addition to SMS Equipment’s portfolio of world-class products and further solidifies our position as the #1 Equipment Solution Provider across Canada.”NPK Construction Equipment President, Dan Tyrrell, said, “NPK Construction Equipment is excited to extend our Tier I dealer sales and support network to SMS Equipment to cover the Canadian market coast-to-coast. SMS Equipment’s network in Canada, along with a company dedication to customer product support and overall capabilities, provides the manufacture/dealer collaboration, which extends NPK’s ability to provide product sales, parts, and support to our customers and the business segments (construction, demolition, mining, pipeline, and aggregate) we serve.”About NPK GroupThe “NPK” trademark has become a symbol for quality products worldwide. A serious commitment to product support enables NPK to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction. NPK has always operated under the principle to be responsive & provide exceptional service to its dealers and their customers. About SMS EquipmentSMS Equipment partners with world-renowned brands, including Komatsu, providing equipment sales and services to the construction, mining, forestry and utility industries through its network of over 40 branches across Canada, Alaska and Mongolia. SMS Equipment promotes advanced equipment technologies resulting in cleaner, more efficient ways to build communities, create infrastructure and develop resources. To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com .

