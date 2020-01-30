SMS Equipment HET Wins Top Award for Canada

ACHESON, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At SMS Equipment, our vision is to be the number one equipment and solutions provider to our customers. So, it is with great pride we announce that the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) has awarded SMS Equipment Advanced Certified Technician Clayton Kennon as AED’s inaugural Technician of the Year for Canada.

“The AED Foundation is excited to honor technicians, like Clayton, for their hard work and passion to the equipment industry through our Technicians of the Year Awards,” said Jason Blake, Executive Vice President and COO of The AED Foundation. “We would like to thank SMS Equipment for participating in our inaugural award, and we look forward to growing this recognition moving forward.”“Clayton is a leader, mentor, and go-to guy for our technicians,” says Larry Gouthro, General Manager, SMS Equipment. “He takes new employees under his wing and starts them off in the right direction. He makes them feel like part of the team. We can always rely on Clayton in a tough situation or tight deadline to pull through. His dedication is contagious.” And when it comes to the constantly growing market for autonomous vehicles, Kennon doesn’t just use his expertise for servicing them. “I help build them,” he says.Receiving the AED Technician of the Year award demonstrates the first-rate service SMS Equipment delivers. We thank the AED Foundation for its recognition and extend appreciation to our technicians for delivering service excellence to our customers.To learn more about the Clayton Kennon and the AED award, go to https://www.smsequipment.com/en-ca/news-resources/press-releases/2020/sms-equipment-het-wins-canada-s-top-technician/ About AEDEstablished in 1919, Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is an international trade association based in Schaumburg, IL, representing over 800 construction equipment distributors, manufacturers and industry-service firms nationwide. AED members sell, service and rent equipment to such markets as heavy and light construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, aggregates, engines and industrial. Established in 1991 and directed by AED members, The AED Foundation addresses professional education and workforce development in the industry. This includes AED Accreditation of diesel-equipment technology college programs.The AED Foundation enhances the success of member companies by encouraging continuous learning, by providing educational opportunities for today’s employees, and by improving the availability and quality of equipment industry employees in the future.About SMS EquipmentSMS Equipment partners with world-renowned brands including Komatsu, providing equipment sales and services to the construction, mining, forestry and utility industries through its network of over 35 branches across Canada, Alaska and Mongolia. SMS Equipment promotes advanced equipment technologies resulting in cleaner, more efficient ways to build communities, create infrastructure and develop resources. To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com .A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b473fab-8825-4441-b213-45e03852c063.

