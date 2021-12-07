Sodexo Live! Unveils Slate of Big-Game Menu Items and Local Suppliers for the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field

HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sodexo Live!, the hospitality partner to Tim Hortons Field (THF) and many of the world’s most iconic venues, today announced its lineup of food offerings for fans to enjoy at the 108th Grey Cup this Sunday. The home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats is slated to attract roughly 25,000 fans for what will be an exciting game amid the broader Grey Cup Festival festivities.

The fan experience has been reimagined to deliver a wide variety of options emphasizing local vendors from around the region, led by Executive Chef, and local Hamiltonian, Tina Rousseau. The focus from the culinary team is on using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. In fact, roughly 70% of ingredients come from local suppliers found within 100km of Tim Hortons Field, and there are creative menu creations, restaurateurs and suppliers that truly capture the local flavor.

“We’ve got a game-winning menu lineup in store for the thousands of fans who will join us this Sunday, said Executive Chef Tina Rousseau. “In fact, we have chefs and team members coming in from Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto to support us, as we seek to showcase the very best of Canadian hospitality for Canadian football’s biggest event.”

Among the featured specialty items for the game:

Jalapeno Havarti Big Game Hot Dog: served on a stick, with pancake panko batter

Traditional Peameal Sandwich (a signature meal of Ontario): grilled onions and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

The Ultimate Reuben Sandwich: Montreal style smoked meat, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut on marble rye

Buffalo Cauliflower Poutine (V)

There are also items on the menu from local Bench Brewery, Venetian Meats, Beach Road Kielbasa, Poke Co, Bon Temps Oysters, Joshy’s Good Eats, Bitten Cupcakes, D’oh Cookie Dough and more.

The dining experience will also feature a stringent set of protocols to ensure safety for fans and employees alike. For more information ahead of the Grey Cup this Sunday, click here.

About Sodexo Live!

Sodexo Live! manages prestigious conference, cultural, and sporting venues and major events all over the world. With 40,000 employees and 500 sites, we offer our clients a range of bespoke catering, sales, and event management services, helping to transform the consumer experience into unforgettable memories. As strategic and responsible partners, we commit to unlocking our customers’ full potential while favoring local communities.

Sodexo Live! contributes to the success of prestigious events such as Royal Ascot, the Tour de France, the Rugby World Cup and soon the Paris 2024 Games, and showcases exceptional venues such as the Eiffel Tower Restaurants, the Hard Rock Stadium, Bateaux Parisiens, Yachts de Paris, the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the Prado museum in Madrid and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Learn more.

About Sodexo Canada:

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

