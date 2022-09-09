SOI Foundation sets off on an inspiring Ocean Conservation Expedition

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The SOI (Students on Ice) Foundation is embarking on an important Ocean Conservation Expedition from September 7 through September 29, 2022, exploring the extraordinary Bay of Fundy and the eastern shore of Nova Scotia.

The expedition brings together First Nations community representatives, government employees, academia, youth, and community members, as well as non-governmental and industry partners, creating an education, research, and facilitation platform for those engaged in ocean conservation efforts.

“Education, collaboration and community involvement are all key to ensuring that the best decisions and actions are taken for a healthy ocean,” said SOI Foundation’s Founder & President Geoff Green. “This expedition is part of a shared contribution to the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, and is the heart of our mission to inspire, connect, educate and transform.”

The expedition will take place aboard the MV Polar Prince, a Mi’kmaq-owned expedition vessel (Miawpukek-Horizon Maritime Services), which has partnered with SOI for education, research, and ocean conservation expeditions. Coupled with SOI’s two-decades of expertise leading and facilitating educational expeditions, it will foster:

Increased Collaboration and Outreach

Enhanced Monitoring and Stewardship

Needs-Based Capacity Building

This expedition is made possible thanks to the support of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, with additional support for Indigenous youth participants provided by Ulnooweg and Canada’s Ocean Supercluster.

For more information and to find out how you can follow the journey, visit SOI’s expedition webpage here .

About the SOI Foundation

The SOI Foundation is an award-winning non-profit organization with a mission to inspire and empower leadership for a sustainable future by connecting youth, scientists, educators, elders, artists, leaders and innovators to nature, and to the knowledge, people, ideas, resources and to make a real difference. In 2022, the SOI Foundation was honoured with Viceregal Patronage from the Governor General of Canada.



