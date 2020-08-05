Solar Alliance, Husqvarna and Leeper Hardware Deploy Robotic Mower at Tennessee Solar Installation

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it is working with Husqvarna, Leeper Hardware and Appalachian Outreach as part of a test to determine the capabilities of the Husqvarna Automower® robotic mower at an operating solar system in Tennessee.

The test will provide valuable information regarding the performance of the Husqvarna Automower® at an operating, ground mount solar system. The potential market for robotic mowers to be deployed at ground mount solar systems is growing given the need for weed and vegetation management. Mowing is a common method of weed and vegetation control and is often labor intensive, needing to be completed several times a month. Robotic mowers can provide several benefits for customers including reducing noise pollution, eliminating emissions and reducing labor costs. Due to their design, robotic mowers also eliminate the risk of debris such as rocks accidentally being thrown from the mower and damaging solar panels.“Solar Alliance and Husqvarna are excited about the possibility of deploying robotic mowers at the site of ground mount solar systems,” said Solar Alliance VP Harvey Abouelata. “The data gathered will provide invaluable information that will allow for the rapid deployment of robotic mowers to numerous solar installations. Weed and vegetation management is always a challenge with ground mount solar systems and the Automower® can provide the solution while eliminating emissions.”The test is being facilitated in part by Leeper Hardware, which is an authorized retailer of Powershed, Solar Alliance’s solar powered charging station for robotic lawnmowers. Leeper Hardware is also the official installer for Husqvarna robotic mower systems in East Tennessee.“Leeper Hardware is eager to install a Husqvarna Automower® with Appalachian Outreach coordinated with Solar Alliance,” said Brian Williams Owner Leeper Hardware Co. LLC. “We see tremendous potential for this technology as the electrification of landscaping equipment intensifies. We also believe that combining robotic mowers with Solar Alliance’s Powershed technology will open up new markets and further drive the electrification process. Today marks a first for this technology to be deployed in a solar field in Tennessee and we are excited about the opportunity to work both with Solar Alliance and Appalachian Outreach on future projects with Powershed and large autonomous mowing opportunities throughout East Tennessee.”A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a27e5a7b-14f9-4bcb-bb00-7063ad2cd841Solar Alliance continues the process of commercializing Powershed – a solar powered charging station for robotic lawnmowers that simplifies and improves the operation and use of robotic lawn mowers. Powershed is a new product that allows you to cut the cord and place a robotic mower anywhere the sun shines and the Company continues to test Powershed with popular brands of mowers such as Husqvarna. Solar Alliance developed the design in cooperation with a researcher from the University of Tennessee and a provisional patent application has been filed with the U.S. Patent office, which provides intellectual property protection pending a full patent application. The first Powershed unit has been installed at the University of Tennessee and is currently operating.About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( www.solaralliance.com )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers’ vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company’s future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”



CBJ Newsmakers