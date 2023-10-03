Solaris Appoints CICC as Chinese Financial Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of China International Capital Corporation Limited (“CICC”) as the Company’s Chinese financial advisor.

CICC is a Beijing-based global investment bank with over 200 branches in China and offices in Hong Kong SAR, and internationally. The firm is highly ranked in Chinese M&A league tables, including in respect of outbound investments and cross-border transactions in the mining sector.

In recent months, the Company has received a number of proposals from parties interested in acquiring all or part of Solaris’ Warintza Project (“Warintza” or the “Project”) in Ecuador. CICC will assist in fielding and evaluating the merit of these enquiries and other strategic matters.

Mr. Richard Warke, Executive Chairman, commented: “Warintza is a very special asset that has the potential to create tremendous long-term value for all stakeholders by unlocking one of the last major greenfield districts at low elevation and adjacent to infrastructure in the global copper industry. The Company has a rich opportunity to significantly grow the Project while advancing it through technical studies and permitting with financing consistent with my commitment to minimize shareholder dilution.”

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: its primary focus, a world class large-scale resource with expansion and discovery potential at the Warintza Project in Ecuador; discovery potential at its Ricardo Project and Tamarugo Project in Chile; discovery potential at its Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.

