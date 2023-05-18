SOLE Launches Sustainability Reports Modeled After “Nutrition Facts” Food Labels

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading custom-moldable insole company, SOLE, is proud to announce the launch of its new sustainability reports in an effort to promote transparency and address greenwashing in the footwear and fashion industries. With the footwear industry responsible for 700 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, and significant shifts in consumer attitudes towards sustainability, SOLE considers providing accurate, digestible information to be the next step in revolutionizing shopping behavior to benefit customers and the environment. Taking inspiration from the nutrition facts found on food packaging, SOLE’s new sustainability reports provide shoppers with a clear and concise understanding of the environmental impact of each insole, empowering individuals to make more informed purchasing decisions.

Since the early 1990’s, food producers have been required by law to label all products as a primary source of information for consumers. Similarly, SOLE recognizes the importance of transparency and accountability in the sustainability journey. Their new Sustainability Report provides a comprehensive overview of the ingredients going into each footbed, highlighting the percentage of recycled materials. It also provides a breakdown of the product’s entire carbon footprint, accounting for the energy required to produce, transport, and even heat mold the footbeds in your oven at home. This information allows customers to truly understand the environmental impact of their purchase, to confidently and easily make more sustainable choices.

“This is about doing business in a way that makes us feel proud, and helping our customers make decisions that align with their priorities. Many of our customers recreate outdoors and care deeply about how our actions impact the natural world. Their concerns matter, and we’re determined to show that we take them seriously.” – Mike Baker, SOLE Founder and CEO

The introduction of nutrition facts on food products marked a pivotal moment in improving public health at a time when vague and unsubstantiated claims of health benefits were used as a marketing tool to influence consumer behavior. It is anticipated that the adoption of environmental impact labels on products will have a similar positive impact, helping to combat the issue of greenwashing. As companies strive to stay relevant in light of changing consumer behavior towards sustainability, deceptive practices or exaggerated environmental claims have become widespread.

The new Sustainability Reports are part of SOLE’s ongoing commitment to a sustainable future. The company has implemented several major initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, including launching ReCORK™ in 2008 which has since grown to be North America’s largest cork recycling program, having reached a milestone of collecting over 130 million corks earlier this year. SOLE is also investing in the development of fully recyclable high-performance, carbon-negative composite materials using natural recycled cork through ReCORK. This breakthrough material will be introduced in their upcoming launch of new styles of cork sandals and insoles, accompanied by a circular takeback program to unlock full circularity for SOLE.

The new labeling system is now available on all SOLE coreline footbeds, and will be provided for all future products. Curious to have a peek? Check out the Sustainability Report on SOLE’s Performance Medium footbed, a carbon negative insole made from recycled natural cork, to get a feel of what the future of sustainable business looks like.

About SOLE

SOLE™ is a Canadian footwear brand, founded in Vancouver in 2001 and creator of the original custom moldable footbed. SOLE’s mission is to help people live active, pain-free lives while having the least possible impact on the planet. SOLE’s award-winning footbeds are the consumer’s choice for supportive insoles, reducing pain and fatigue in the feet of millions. Building on the success of footbeds, SOLE launched into footwear that is great for your feet and gentle on the earth. SOLE strongly believes that we have a responsibility to consider the impact our actions have on the environment, which is why they are blazing a trail for sustainability in footwear. From product design and development, to material sourcing and creation, SOLE is committed to providing quality and comfort that doesn’t come at the cost of the planet. Learn more at yoursole.com.

About ReCORK

ReCORK™ creates high-performance, carbon-negative composite materials and components using natural recycled cork. ReCORK™ was launched as a natural wine cork recycling program in 2008 by Canadian footwear company SOLE™. ReCORK has established an extensive network of collection partners across North America, working together to recycle more than 130 million natural corks to date, becoming the largest program of its kind in North America, with an R&D team dedicated to innovation around the cork recycling process. ReCORK’s proprietary material, ReCORK™ Recycled Cork, redefines what’s possible using cork, offering a natural, sustainable, versatile alternative to foams and plastics derived from fossil fuels. ReCORK’s mission is to make petroleum-based foams and plastics obsolete. Learn more at recork.com.

