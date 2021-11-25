Songwriter Gail Taylor Releases Final Song in Country Music Series One Month Before her 66th Birthday – “The Game of Life”

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gail Taylor, at age 65 reinvents herself from finance to music as an indie songwriter and producer from Alberta, Canada. We are excited to announce the release of the fifth and final song in a Five-Single-Country-Music-Series being released on December 1st, 2021. The inspirational, feel-good tune is called “The Game of Life” and is about her personal life experience and music journey.

Gail collaborates with musicians creating and publishing originals like the first four releases of her Country-Music-Series. Each song in the series carries a message derived from her personal life experience that she hopes will inspire and motivate others.

December 1st will be the remix of this song as Gail elevates her own game of life and applies newly acquired skills. Here’s what Gail has to say about the upcoming release: “This is my story of shifting from being a Financial Advisor for 25 years to moving into the music Industry with no experience, no talent, and no clue what I was getting into. The only thing I knew was that I had fallen in love with making music and couldn’t get enough of it.”

The foundation of Gail’s music journey is built on the philosophy that music can transform and positively impact individuals and communities. Gail gives back with her music, her foundation and her advocacy for mental health programs dealing with addiction.

On the release date of each of the five songs in her “City Girl Goes Country Music Series,” Gail and her husband Harold donate $2,000, for a total of $10,000 to McDougall House, a second stage home for women recovering from alcoholism and addiction. Furthermore, Gail will donate any net proceeds from any downloads of these songs on Bandcamp for one year to McDougall House.

Her message stems around the belief that reinventing ourselves’ can be challenging but rewarding. Her message and energy are synonymous with advocating and inspiring people to become their best selves. In an interview with CBC Gail was asked what advice she has to give for those who are thinking about taking the leap and doing what they really dream of. “Go for it!” Gail responded, “We only go around once, and I really think that it’s worth giving it a shot.”

